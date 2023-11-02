White House reacts to article by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator, described General Valerii Zaluzhnyi 's article in The Economist as one of the important arguments that confirms the urgent need for further support for Ukraine.

Source: Kirby on Thursday during a press briefing in Washington; Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Kirby: "I think it underscores how important it is that we continue to support Ukraine.

We are evolving and have evolved what we’ve provided Ukraine as the war itself has evolved, and I suspect that that process will continue"

Details: Kirby also noted that the needs of the parties are changing as the war progresses, including in terms of the weapons systems that partners provide to Ukraine.

He emphasised that it would be much easier to meet the current needs if the Congress approved President Joe Biden's request for additional funding, including support for Ukraine. Kirby also noted that this package provides not only new opportunities for Ukraine, but also replenishment of funds for the United States itself.

Background:

The Economist writes that the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces believes that the war with Russia is moving to a new stage: "positional" warfare with static and exhausting battle, which will require Ukraine to have advanced technology to win.

Zaluzhnyi named five priorities that Ukraine needs to survive in the war with Russia, namely air defence, electronic warfare (EW), counter-battery fire, mine-breaching technology, and the building up of reserves.

In an interview with The Economist, Zaluzhnyi said that the situation at the front has reached a stalemate, when neither side can advance because they are technologically equipped at the same level. The general says the situation reminds him of the First World War.

The general believes that a powerful technological leap is needed to break the deadlock.

Support UP or become our patron!