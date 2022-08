The Daily Beast

Fox NewsTwenty-four hours after polls closed in the GOP primary for Arizona governor, the race is too close to call, yet Fox News host Laura Ingraham and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich complained Wednesday that the lack of an outcome is “crazy,” “obscene,” “a disgrace,” and “profoundly wrong.”Kari Lake, former President Donald Trump’s pick for the seat who alleged voter fraud about a week before election day, has a slight lead over Karrin Taylor Robson, former Vice President Mike Pence’s cho