White House rebukes Brazil's Bolsonaro for 'solidarity' visit to Moscow

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. slams Bolsonaro's 'solidarity' with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisandra Paraguassu
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jair Bolsonaro
    38th president of Brazil
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Jen Psaki
    Jen Psaki
    American political advisor and White House press secretary

By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The White House on Friday criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's visit this week to Moscow in the midst of the Ukraine crisis, saying the vast majority of the international community oppose a Russian invasion.

"I think Brazil may be on the other side of where the global community stands," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

On Thursday, the State Department issued a strong rebuke of Bolsonaro's expression of "solidarity" for Russia while visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

With masses of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders raising fears of an invasion, the United States had called on Bolsonaro to put off his trip to Moscow, but he went ahead with it.

On Wednesday, standing alongside Putin, Bolsonaro said in a statement he was "in solidarity with Russia," without elaborating.

"The timing of the president of Brazil expressing solidarity with Russia, just as Russian forces are preparing to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities, could not be worse," a State Department spokesperson said.

"It undermines international diplomacy directed at averting a strategic and humanitarian disaster, as well as Brazil's own calls for a peaceful resolution to the crisis," the text of the statement seen by Reuters said.

Brazilian diplomats told Reuters that Brazil's Foreign Ministry, known as Itamaraty, was taken by surprise by the strong State Department rebuke, which they found out about through the media.

"How do you respond to a text that you do not have," one diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity since he was not authorized to discuss the matter.

"Our contacts with the State Department are frequent and always friendly on the bilateral agenda. They are not guided by anonymous statements circulated in the press," he said.

The U.S. comments amounted to unusually brusque criticism of the government of Latin America's largest country, with which the United States usually has cordial relations.

Bolsonaro was a strong ideological ally of former president Donald Trump and relations have cooled under the administration of President Joe Biden, amid ructions over climate change and other issues.

"This is a matter of Brazil, as an important country, seeming to ignore armed aggression by a large power against a smaller neighbor country, a posture inconsistent with Brazil's historical emphasis on peace and diplomacy," the State Department said.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Anthony Boadle; editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine as crisis with Russia escalates

    President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Friday on the crisis with Russia over Ukraine, amid increased shelling in eastern Ukraine and possible false-flag attacks he said Russia could use to falsely justify an invasion. Answering questions afterward, he appeared to go further than he has before about what Russian President Vladimir Putin might do, saying, "As of this moment, I am convinced he has made the decision" to invade. When asked if this means that diplomacy is off the table, Biden said, "no" and said until he invades, "diplomacy is also a possibility."

  • Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    President Joe Biden says he's "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has "reason to believe" it will occur in the "coming days" and includes an assault on Kyiv. (Feb. 18)

  • Man seeks to "fight back" against Russia with U.S. college in Ukraine

    The threat of an invasion hasn't put Ukrainian-American economist Roman Sheremeta off his plan to open an American University in Kyiv next month.

  • America's doctor, family get COVID-19 despite safeguards

    Surgeon General Vivek Murthy announced Friday that he and his young family have COVID-19 despite their best efforts to avoid infection by getting vaccinated and taking other precautions. As new cases and hospitalizations plummet, and deaths have finally started to decline, the Murthy family’s bout with COVID calls attention to the real risks of a virus that many people assume is finally on the way out. Murthy, a regular participant at White House COVID task force briefings, said he and his wife, physician and political activist Dr. Alice Chen, have mild symptoms.

  • Fed officials lean against large increase to kick off rate hikes

    Federal Reserve officials on Friday squelched what had been rising market expectations for an aggressive initial response to 40-year-high U.S. inflation, signaling that steady interest rate hikes should be enough to do the trick. "I don’t see any compelling argument to taking a big step at the beginning," New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, the No. 2 official on the central bank's policy-setting panel, told reporters after a speech. "I think we can steadily move up interest rates and reassess," he said at the online event.

  • U.S. will immediately resume Mexican avocado imports, USDA says

    In its announcement, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said imports could resume immediately. The United States had paused its inspection program on Feb. 11 after U.S. inspectors were verbally threatened.

  • Hungary's opposition leader flags higher family subsidies, fight against graft

    Hungary's opposition will double subsidies for families and will also set up an anti-corruption agency to prevent fraud involving EU funds if it wins an election on April 3, opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay said on Thursday. Marki-Zay, a small-town mayor and Catholic father of seven, who leads a six-party opposition alliance against Prime Minister Viktor Orban, also told supporters that a government under his leadership would draw up a new constitution and seek to have it approved in a referendum. For the first time since 2010, Orban and his ruling nationalist Fidesz party will face a united front of opposition parties in this election.

  • Florida House to vote on 'Don't Say Gay' bill next week

    There was little sleep in Tallahassee this week as lawmakers sparred into the night on a plan to restrict abortion. Plus, the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill gets through its final House committee, despite outcry from the LGBTQ community.

  • Texas sues Biden administration in attempt to overturn public transit mask mandate

    Texas is suing the Biden administration in an attempt to overturn President Biden's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel.Why it matters: The suit, which is unlikely to succeed, is one of several that have attempted to challenge Biden's COVID mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: The complaint, brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation, alleges that the mask m

  • Oil’s 8-Week Winning Streak Came to an End Today

    For the first time in two months, oil prices registered a weekly drop as events in Russia and Iran have caused sentiment to cool. Whether Russia will invade Ukraine remains uncertain, but the fact that negotiations are continuing appears to have caused oil prices to reverse. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, closed up 0.6% on Friday at $93.54, leaving them with a loss of almost 1% for the week, after they briefly rose above $96 on Monday, the highest level since 2014.

  • Top Fed Officials Back March Liftoff as Consensus Takes Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Two top Federal Reserve officials backed raising interest rates in March to curb the hottest inflation in 40 years and starting to shrink their bloated balance-sheet in coming months, signaling a consensus against more hawkish action. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Tha

  • Canadian Freedom Convoy organizer arrested in Ottawa

    One of the leaders for the Canadian Freedom Convoy protest has been arrested in Ottawa.

  • Joe Biden Unequivocally Declares Russian “Attack” On Ukraine Coming Soon; Putin’s “Made The Decision,” POTUS Says

    “We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, the coming days,” Joe Biden said unequivocally today for the first time after weeks of looming crisis in the former USSR. “We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million […]

  • What the Abilene Reporter-News liked and disliked: Rapping up the week

    Rappers at the Super Bowl, tears on ice and maybe tears for cars lost at sea.

  • Biden says threat of Russian invasion is 'very high'

    Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House, Biden said that "every indication we have is that they're prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine."Asked how high the threat of Russian invasion was at the moment, Biden said, "It's very high." He added, "My sense is this will happen in the next several days."Biden said Russia has not moved back its forces from the Ukrainian border and the United States has reason to believe Russia is engaged in a false flag operation that Moscow would use to justify an invasion. But Biden said a diplomatic solution remains possible, which is why he had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to go to the United Nations to make a statement on Thursday."He'll lay out what that path is," Biden said. "There is a way through this."Biden said there is no plan for him to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Tech CEO flies workers out of Ukraine as fear of invasion looms

    A Ukrainian tech CEO says he flew more than 100 of his employees and their families from Kyiv to Montenegro two weeks ago in response to the threat of Russian invasion.Driving the news: For Vlad Panchenko, of the digital assets company DMarket, the decision came down to trying to take control of an uncontrollable situation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I have to take care of the people and their families and their kids,” Panchenko told Axios in an in

  • Russia Reaches Toward Ukraine and Knocks into Wall Street

    The positive spin on this is that many stocks are being dumped without regard to their attractive valuations.

  • Fed's hopes for low inflation and lots of jobs may fall flat, economists say

    New York (Reuters) -When the Federal Reserve tacked to a new brand of monetary policy 18 months ago it thought it could deliver low unemployment and tame inflation. Their paper envisions a scenario in which Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are unable to control rising prices and forced to raise interest rates so high the economy slows and unemployment rises, hurting the very people they aimed to help. "Avoiding downturns is as important as any gains" that workers might enjoy during a "hot economy", one of the authors, Deutsche Bank Securities chief economist Peter Hooper said at a symposium where the paper was presented.

  • Biden 'convinced' Putin will invade Ukraine

    Western countries have said they think the shelling, which began on Thursday and intensified in its second day, could be part of an attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin's government to create a pretext to justify an attack on Ukraine.Russia says it has no such intention and accuses the West of irresponsible fear-mongering.With war fears spooking markets and Europe engulfed in a diplomatic crisis, Russia said this week it had started withdrawing troops from the border near Ukraine after huge military drills.But the United States said it had instead ramped up the force, menacing its neighbor, to between 169,000-190,000 troops, from 100,000 at the end of January.

  • Ukraine news – live: Truss to warn Putin of ‘pariah status’ as PM says ‘little evidence of Russia disengaging’

    Boris Johnson agreed with the UN’s secretary-general that an invasion would be ‘catastrophic’