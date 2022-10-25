White House to receive $1.4 million wastewater infrastructure grant

Improvements to White House's wastewater infrastructure are coming soon with a new grant of $1.4 million designated for construction.

The grant will provide wastewater infrastructure improvements for the city, state House Rep. Johnny Garrett and Rep. Sabi Kumar recently announced in a joint statement. Garrett represents District 45 and Kumar for District 66.

“An efficient and safe sewer system is vital for the health of any community,” Garrett and Kumar posted in the statement.

“This grant will help fix the problems that currently exist and ensure that area residents and the environment are best protected. We appreciate the efforts of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and everyone involved in this important project.”

In March 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act providing $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief and other provisions, charging the TDEC with administering the water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure funds.

About $1 billion in non-competitive grants will be awarded to community infrastructure projects as part of the Tennessee Water Infrastructure Investment Program – a step toward the overall $5 -$15 billion needed in necessary investments between now and 2040 for Tennessee drinking water, according to a TDEC press release.

To date, $72.4 million in grants has been awarded to water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure planning, design and construction projects across the state.

Six grants totaling approximately $37.9 million from the ARP fund were announced in August, followed by an additional 12 collaborative and non-collaborative grants totaling $34.5 million in October, including White House.

“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across our state, especially in disadvantaged communities,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We commend communities who have gone through the application process, and we look forward to the substantial improvements the grants will bring.”

A total of $1,373,645 will go towards the city of White House’s construction project aimed at making corrections to its wastewater collection system.

Under enforcement for sanitary overflows, the city has decided to allocate its state ARP funds to fix problems with the wastewater collection system, according to the press release.

A $6.7 million collaborative grant was recently awarded to Sumner County as well.

Collaborating with the cities of Portland Westmoreland on a multi-phase regionalization project, Sumner County aims to address water loss and distribution challenges in the project’s first phase, and work towards ultimately developing a regional and sustainable solution to improve its water availability.

“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in the statement. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure and is committed to helping communities meet that need.”

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: White House to receive $1.4 million wastewater infrastructure grant