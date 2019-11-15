White House record of Trump's 1st call with Ukrainian president differs from earlier description originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A rough transcript of a congratulatory phone call President Donald Trump made this spring to Ukraine's president-elect contained no mention of corruption, despite the White House shortly after the call saying Trump had broached the subject.

The White House on Friday released the rough transcript of the call Trump made to Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 21, after the latter had won Ukraine’s presidential election. In September, the White House released a rough transcript of a second call between the two leaders -- on July 25 -- that has played a central role in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump's behavior.

A readout of the April call that the White House provided at the time said the president "expressed his commitment to work together with President-elect Zelenskyy (sic) and the Ukrainian people to implement reforms that strengthen democracy, increase prosperity, and root out corruption."

(MORE: Simple questions about the Trump impeachment hearings answered)

PHOTO: President Donald Trump is shown at the Veteran's Day Parade in New York, Nov. 11, 2019. (Erik Pendzich/REX via Shutterstock) More

But the rough transcript was devoid of any discussion of corruption or policy matters. Rather, much of the call consisted of Trump praising Zelenskiy's campaign after the Ukrainian compared his own election to that of Trump’s.

The Ukrainian president-elect invited Trump to his inauguration, while at the same time, Trump mentioned a White House visit.

“When you’re settled in and ready, I’d like to invite you to the White House,” Trump said during the roughly 16-minute call he made from Air Force One. “We’ll have a lot of things to talk about, but we’re with you all the way.”

(MORE: Testimony and texts: How the Trump-Ukraine allegations fit together in a timeline)

The document released by the White House is called a “memorandum of a telephone conversation,” and the first page notes that it “is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion,” but rather a recording of the notes and recollections of” officials who were “assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place.”

Minutes after the White House released the memo, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, California Rep. Devin Nunes, read it aloud during a hearing with the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, as part of the House’s public impeachment inquiry proceedings. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Trump planned to watch Nunes deliver his opening statement.

Grisham told ABC News nothing had been redacted or otherwise not included.

“As you can see if you look at it – it is the full transcript,” she said.

TrumpZelenskiy AprilCall Transcript by Steff Thomas on Scribd

She did not respond to a request for comment as to why the White House's April 21 statement on the call said Trump brought up corruption -- while the document released today has no evidence of that.

The White House previously released a memorandum of the president’s subsequent, July 25 call with Zelenskiy, which has become a key part of the impeachment inquiry.

Trump tweeted Monday that the April call contained "tantalizing" information and argued that because it was his first call with Zelenskiy, it was therefore the "most important."

In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine. I am sure you will find it tantalizing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

The memorandum’s release on Friday provided the White House with a piece of counter-messaging as public hearings in the impeachment inquiry continued on Capitol Hill. While the White House has sought to impede the Democrats’ probe by ordering his aides not to cooperate, Trump has pointed to the first memorandum’s release as a demonstration that he is "the most Transparent President in history."