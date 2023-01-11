White House refuses to answer key questions about Biden classified documents

WASHINGTON — The White House refused to answer key questions about classified documents found at President Joe Biden's former private office, citing an ongoing Justice Department review of the matter.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not disclose Wednesday when Biden learned about the existence of the documents. She also declined to say why the White House did not announce the discovery when Biden's personal attorneys found the materials Nov. 2, days before the midterm election.

"I'm not going beyond what the president said yesterday," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing, referring to remarks Biden made Tuesday in Mexico City to reporters. "It's an ongoing process. We're going to respect the process."

She added: "He laid out what he knew, when he knew it."

Biden has faced questions about classified documents found in November at his former private office at the Penn Biden Center, which Biden used after the end of the Obama administration in 2017 until his presidential campaign in 2020.

While packing files, the president's attorneys found a "small number" of documents from the Obama-Biden administration, according to the White House, which confirmed the existence of the documents after CBS News first reported the revelation Monday. The White House hasn't provided any details about the contents of the documents.

Biden told reporters Tuesday he was "surprised to learn" about the documents and did not know what they contained, but he did not say when he learned about them.

"My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were," Biden said. "They've turned over the boxes to the Archives and we're cooperating fully."

Jean-Pierre said how the documents got to the Penn Biden Center office are part of the Justice Department's review.

The Justice Department tapped John Lausch Jr., the chief federal prosecutor in Chicago who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, to lead the review. Lausch's initial review is nearing completion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The report will then be referred to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

President Joe Biden speaks on the FAA computer outage as he departs the White House on January 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.

The discovery of the Biden documents drew immediate comparisons to the hundreds of classified documents the Federal Bureau of Investigation recovered at the home of Trump.

Republicans seized on what Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee in the new Republican majority, called a "two-tier justice system." Comer vowed his committee will investigate the matter.

Yet there are several significant distinctions including the vastly fewer documents found at Biden's office.

Biden's attorneys voluntarily notified the National Archives about the documents, according to the White House. The FBI received a search warrant of Mar-a-Lago estate in August to seize more than 100 of Trump's documents after he resisted repeated requests from the National Archives under the Presidential Records Act.

The government cited evidence of violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice to obtain the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago. Trump's documents are the subject of a broader inquiry by the Justice Department on the former president's role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden classified documents: White House doesn't answer key questions