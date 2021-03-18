White House refuses to call Saudi leader MBS a 'killer' after Biden called Putin one

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
mohammed bin salman mbs
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 20, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters

  • The White House declined to say whether Biden views MBS as a "killer."

  • A US intelligence report said MBS ordered the operation that led to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Biden recently referred to Putin as a "killer," leading Russia to recall its US ambassador.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The White House on Thursday declined to refer to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a "killer," though a recently declassified US intelligence report said he ordered the operation that led to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

President Joe Biden referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose critics sometimes end up poisoned or dead, as a "killer" in a recent interview. When asked if Biden would use the same word to characterize Prince Mohammed, popularly known as MBS, White House press secretary Jen Psaki during Thursday's briefing said, "I don't think I need to add more killer names from the podium."

Biden's remarks on Putin led Russia to recall its ambassador from the US - a major diplomatic snub. Psaki said Biden does not regret calling Putin a "killer."

Biden has faced criticism for not sanctioning Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, following the release of the report on Khashoggi's brutal killing. It was already widely agreed upon that the Saudi leader had ordered the killing, but the release of the report in late February represented a formal, public recognition of this by the US government.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist at the time of his death, was killed by agents of his own government in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Over two years after his killing, Khashoggi's remains have still not been located.

The Biden administration did issue sanctions against Gen. Ahmed al-Asiri, a former deputy head of the Saudi intelligence services, and the Saudi Rapid Intervention Force (RIF) over their involvement in Khashoggi's killing. The State Department also issued a new visa policy that included restrictions on 76 Saudis "believed to have been engaged in threatening dissidents overseas, including but not limited to the Khashoggi killing."

Though Biden on the campaign trail pledged to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" over the killing, he ultimately let Prince Mohammed off the hook.

The White House defended its actions by underscoring the importance of the diplomatic relationship between Washington and Riyadh. The US has long viewed Saudi Arabia as an important security partner in the Middle East and a vital buffer against Iran, a country both governments view as a major threat. But the benefits of the US-Saudi relationship have come under increasing scrutiny in Washington since Khashoggi's killing, which fostered bipartisan condemnation of Prince Mohammed.

The Biden administration has pledged to recalibrate the US-Saudi relationship, and the president last month announced the US would stop supporting the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemen conflict.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Bengals agree to terms with free-agent DL Larry Ogunjobi

    The Cincinnati Bengals made another splash in free agency.

  • BKFC unaware of Sheena ‘Starr’ Brandenberg’s arrest warrant prior to last fight

    David Feldman explains how Sheena 'Starr' fought for Bare Knuckle FC after she allegedly killed someone in a hit-and-run.

  • Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday President Joe Biden did not regret referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a killer in a television interview and pushed back against suggestions that the rhetoric was unhelpful. (March 18)

  • Jeffrey Epstein's Upper East Side Townhouse Has Sold for $51 Million

    The late sex offender's New York City townhouse and Florida mansion were put on the market in July 2020 for a combined $110 million. A former Goldman Sachs executive has been revealed as the buyer of the Manhattan townhouse.

  • Virgin Atlantic first class passenger admits drunken attack on air staff at 40,000ft

    Rachel Street, 41, from south London, launched a drunken attack on Virgin Atlantic staff during a flight from Barbados to London in January.

  • The Man Who Said The Atlanta Killer Had A “Bad Day” Posted Racist T-Shirts Online

    While Atlanta law enforcement is still not calling the murder of eight people at Asian massage parlors a hate crime, resurfaced social media posts from a member of the Sheriff’s office have now come under fire. After 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long admitted to killing eight people, including six Asian women, during a deadly shooting rampage on Tuesday, a Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Long was simply having a “really bad day.” “Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” said Jay Baker during a press conference with the Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday. But Baker has his own history of sinophobia, and shared posts on Facebook that echo former President Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily Beast reports. The Facebook posts, which were live on Twitter, show Baker promoting shirts that read, “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” In a March 30 post, Baker wrote, “Place your order while they last,” adding a smiley-face emoji. “Love me shirt,” Baker wrote in a later post from April 2020. “Get yours while they last.” Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who is Facebook friends with Baker, told the Daily Beast he was unaware of Baker’s posts. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Refinery29. Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office… this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 During Wednesday’s news conference, Baker attributed Long’s actions to his apparent “sexual addiction” and said the 21-year-old targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.” Despite not calling the attacks a hate crime, police say the investigation is ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as such. Long specifically targeted working class Asian women, who are “constantly subjected to sexual assault and violence,” said writer Mimi Zhu in an Instagram post. “Spas, churches, temples, and mosques are sacred spaces for the spirit to find peace,” wrote Zhu. “White supremacists have tactfully and historically targeted these spaces because they target the unarmed, and the unexpecting. The Asian women who were targeted and murdered were in spaces of restfulness and relaxation.” Tuesday’s shootings happened after a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans over the last year. A report published just one day before the shootings by the group Stop AAPI Hate noted 3,795 incidents of verbal harassment, physical assault, workplace discrimination, and other forms of violence against Asian Americans during the pandemic. “For all feeling impacted by this continuing chain of violence against Asians, I hope you’ll take some time to think abt why these (racialized, gendered) massage parlors were targeted & how much those who work in those spaces are deserving & worthy of respect, dignity, protection,” activist Hyejin Shim wrote on Twitter, pointing to the sexualized violence and exploitation that Asian women face in the workplace. Shim added, “sending more police into already criminalized sites like massage parlors will absolutely NOT protect Asian sex workers.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Asian Representation Is Not The SolutionWhat To Know About The Atlanta Parlor Shootings"A Really Bad Day" Will Never Be An Excuse To Kill

  • Analysis: Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

    As the European Union looks forward to a fresh start with the United States under a new president, it is riddled with doubts over another transatlantic relationship. A trade pact struck in 2019 with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay after two decades of talks promised to be the EU's largest deal, with the removal of 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) of import tariffs on its products. But two years later, it is unclear when - or whether - it will enter force due to Europe's concerns over Amazon deforestation and scepticism about Brazil's commitment to tackling climate change under President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Jason Campbell and Fred Smoot on Washington signing Curtis Samuel

    Former Washington Football Team players Fred Smoot and Jason Campbell joined Washington Football Today to discuss the team's latest free-agent acquisitions.

  • Elizabeth Warren says the filibuster has 'deep roots in racism'

    In his eulogy for Rep. John Lewis, former President Barack Obama called to abolish the filibuster if it would allow federal voting laws to be passed.

  • Biden poised to announce first wave of nominations to reshape U.S. courts

    One prospect generating buzz is District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whose expected appointment to a key appeals court could signal a future Supreme Court nomination.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: ‘We Stand With You’

    Vice President Kamala Harris, the first South Asian person to hold the office, delivered a message to the Asian American community Wednesday after a shooting Tuesday night left six Asian women and two others dead. “We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate,” she said in an address, noting that the motive in Tuesday’s shooting is still being investigated. Harris said the administration’s prayers are extended to the families of those killed, adding, “It speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it.” Also Read: Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling and More Denounce Atlanta Area Mass Shooting: 'Enough is Enough' Later on Wednesday, President Joe Biden denounced the “brutality against Asian Americans” and said he was in conversation with the attorney general and the director of the FBI as the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The shooting took place at three separate spas — Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa — in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. The 21-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault in Cherokee County, where one of the spas is located. Officials have not yet announced any charges for the killings that took place at the two other spas in the city of Atlanta. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, nearly 3,800 incidents of violence, discrimination or other forms of harassment were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that tracks hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. There were a total of 1,691 incidents reported in California, representing nearly 45% of all reported incidents. Of those who reported incidents, 68% identified as women. “The reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy — for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the AAPI community — which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination,” the organization Stop AAPI Hate tweeted on Tuesday night. “Few details have been released, including whether or not the shootings were related or motivated by hate. But right now there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed.” See Harris’ message in the video below. VP Harris to the Asian American community: "We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people, but, knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity." pic.twitter.com/zCONHr3tX0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 17, 2021 Read original story Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: ‘We Stand With You’ At TheWrap

  • U.S. green energy push sets global edible oils alight, raises food inflation fears

    U.S. President Joe Biden's green fuel push using edible oils is helping drive up vegetable oil prices that are already near record highs, hitting key cost-sensitive consumers in India and Africa and stoking global food inflation fears. The United Nations' vegetable oils price index has rallied 70% since last June to nine-year highs after labour shortages at Asian palm plantations and bad weather in key sunflower, rapeseed and soybean hubs pinched edible oil output and cut inventories to 10-year lows. The run-up in edible oil prices has helped fuel a rise in the UN's broader food price index to its highest since 2014, stinging consumers in developing countries and posing a challenge to policymakers trying to spur economic growth.

  • Hailey Baldwin Wore A Rhinestone Bra On the Cover of Elle, Looking Like A Sparkling Land Mermaid

    Ariel is SHAKING.

  • Sanjena Sathian: After the Atlanta shooting, all I see is the fragility of our belonging

    The author of "Gold Diggers," a novel set in Atlanta's South Asian community, mourns the security she once felt among strip malls that are now crime scenes.

  • Top U.S., Chinese diplomats clash at start of first talks of Biden presidency

    The first high-level U.S.-China talks of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday, with both sides leveling sharp rebukes of the others' policies in a rare public display that underscored the level of bilateral tension. The run-up to the meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, which followed visits by U.S. officials to allies Japan and South Korea, was marked by a flurry of moves by Washington that showed it was taking a tough stance, and blunt talk from Beijing. "We will ... discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterparts in highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras.

  • Tesla Driving On Autopilot Crashes Into Michigan State Police Vehicle

    Around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, a 22-year-old Michigan man's Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y crashed into the back of a state police vehicle that was parked while the officer was away from the vehicle investigating a deer-vehicle collision, according to CNBC. Neither the driver or officer were injured in the accident, despite the Tesla having significant damage. The incident occurred in Eaton County. Related Link: Tesla's Full Self Driving Beta Avoids Deer The patrol car had its warning lights flashing at the time of the collision. The driver was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a suspended license. Vehicles using the driver assist feature Autopilot have been shown to be safer overall than Teslas not using the system. According to Tesla's safety report, vehicles on Autopilot travel more miles without a crash than vehicles not using the system or any of Tesla's other safety features. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Model Y Bodies Spotted At Gigafactory Berlin: Has Production Testing Started?Tesla Battery Backup Systems Manage Over 1.2GWh of Energy Storage Via Autobidder© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Britney Spears's latest conservatorship hearing reviews her finances now that Jamie Spears shares duties

    As the #FreeBritney movement continues in support of Britney Spears, the latest hearing in her conservator case is set to take place today. A legal expert explains what an "accounting hearing" involves.

  • Formula 1’s Jenson Button Drives Return of Bygone Coachbuilder Radford

    Providing bespoke cars for the celebrity set of the 1960s, the boutique custom house will soon be back for today’s A-list clientele.

  • Global demand for gasoline peaked in 2019, won't hit that level again, International Energy Agency forecasts

    Demand for gasoline dropped in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic brought much of the world to a standstill. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted Wednesday that gasoline won't ever fully recover. "We do not think gasoline consumption will come back to 2019 levels again," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. The IEA released its five-year forecast hours after BMW became the latest automaker to announce a big shift to electric vehicles. But battery-powered cars and trucks were only one of the factors that convinced the Paris-based energy monitor that we've reached peak gas demand, The Wall Street Journal reports. New gasoline-powered vehicles are also more fuel-efficient, the IEA noted, and the rise of working from home will likely change commuting practices. Gas demand will still rise in developing countries like India and China for years to come, but the accelerating adoption of elective vehicles in Europe, the U.S., and other wealthy nations will bring overall consumption down, the IEA forecasts. While the thirst for gas won't fully recover, demand for oil will rebound and rise through at least 2026 and jet fuel consumption will slowly increase, topping 2019 levels in 2024, the agency said. BMW said Wednesday it intends to make half its fleet battery-powered by 2030, though it will continue selling internal combustion engine vehicles, especially in developing countries. General Motors has said it plans to make its entire fleet emissions-free by 2035, Volvo is aiming to produce only electric vehicles by 2030, and Volkswagen says half its car sales will be for EVs by 2030 and it's building six large new battery factories in Europe. More stories from theweek.comLet informed people be jurorsIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Teen Vogue's new editor in chief resigns after past anti-Asian tweets resurface

  • IEA says oil supercycle unlikely but gasoline demand may have peaked

    An extended surge in oil prices is unlikely as the world rebounds from the pandemic given ample supply but changes are seen in demand and gasoline may have peaked, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday. "For a start, oil inventories still look ample compared with historical levels despite a steady decline ... On top of the stock cushion, a hefty amount of spare production capacity has built up as a result of OPEC+ supply curbs," it said.