White House refutes that Colorado election laws are similar to Georgia’s

Following Major League Baseball's pulling its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over the state’s new voting law, the White House denied that election regulations in Colorado, to where the game was moved, are akin to Georgia's.

    Talk about awkward. Former President Donald Trump got ridiculed on Monday for hiding his beloved Diet Coke bottle in a photo op just days after he called for a boycott of Coca-Cola over Georgia voting rights. Stephen Miller, Trump’s former senior White House adviser, posted the photo of Trump sitting at his desk at Mar-a-Lago with the Coke bottle hiding behind the phone. “Just has a terrific meeting with President Trump!” tweeted Miller. Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021 Twitter being Twitter, numerous people zoomed and identified the glass Diet Coke bottle, which the former ex-president is notorious for having an obsession about, so much so that he even had a Diet Coke call button in the oval office during his tenure. Also Read: Trump Clowned Over Oval Office Diet Coke Button After Biden Removes It: 'How Cute' “He’s hiding his Diet Coke bottle behind the phone a day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola!” tweeted Josh Billinson. He’s hiding his Diet Coke bottle behind the phone a day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola! https://t.co/K2is5hpl7o pic.twitter.com/idDtVtkBeM — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 5, 2021 “Trump called for a ban on Coke 3 days ago. How is that going?” tweeted Don Moynihan. Trump called for a ban on Coke 3 days ago. How is that going? pic.twitter.com/R0Ut4R77SL — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2021 Here are some other tweets: Trump calls to boycott coco cola company but Diet Coke for him is okay pic.twitter.com/zwpajA5RbE — Uttam Shrestha (@RealUMShrestha) April 6, 2021 Trump's #Coke bottle be like… pic.twitter.com/9Eq0v0KCye — 🌊🌊🌊 🇺🇲 Jilliette 🇺🇲 🌊🌊🌊 (@jilliette17) April 6, 2021 “Quick, dummy — hide the Coke bottle!” pic.twitter.com/8gYCJfeGdK — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 5, 2021 Still laughing from Trump boycotting and then hiding a Coke bottle behind his phone. I'm surprised Johnny Damon wasn't visible under Trump's desk with a Delta flight parked outside the window too. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 5, 2021 Georgia Gov. Kemp signed a voting rights bill into law last month that dramatically restricts early voting access and mail-in voting, which became a partisan touchpoint from Republicans who tried to get Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden overturned. Additionally, the bill makes it a crime to give people waiting in line food and water. The bill was passed through the GOP-controlled state legislature and comes after Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since 1992. That was followed up by a Democrat sweep in dual Senate runoff elections in early January, which gave control of the Senate to the Democrats. Read original story Trump Called Out for Hidden Coke Bottle After Announcing Coca-Cola Boycott At TheWrap

    A dispute over voting laws in Georgia and Colorado reached the White House briefing room Tuesday after Major League Baseball announced a new location for the All-Star Game. Press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the decision to relocate the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta to Denver as a protest against new voting laws in Georgia that will make it more difficult for many to vote.

    Major League Baseball is moving its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Ga., to Coors Field in Denver, Colo. This, says ESPN, is “in response to a new Georgia law that has civil rights groups concerned about its potential to restrict voting access for people of color.” Or, more likely, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred moved the game because he is concerned about Rob Manfred. Cobb County estimates that losing the game will cost the region more than $100 million. Or to put it another way: Atlanta, a city with a 51 percent black population — the largest black-majority metro area in the nation — will be out $100 million. They’ll live, but it’s certainly a peculiar way for professional baseball to show solidarity with the African-American community. Denver’s black population, on the other hand, is somewhere around 9 percent. You want to see a segregated city, come visit Denver. That might be something Manfred, who runs a league with one black majority owner, might ponder as his limo drives by the blinding whiteness of neighborhoods like “Stapleton” — officially changed to the anodyne “Central Park” less than a year ago — on his way from Denver International to downtown. Another funny way of showing your concern for alleged “voting restrictions” is by moving the All-Star Game to a state that in many ways has voting laws at least as stringent as Georgia’s. To vote in Colorado, a person needs photo identification, just as they do at the will-call window at Coors Field. Like Colorado, Georgia allows voters without ID to use the last four digits of their Social Security number, a bank statement or utility bill, a paycheck, or any other government document with their name and address. Though ID requirements are the provision Democrats hate most, they are broadly popular among voters, which is why they are compelled to use hyperbole and disinformation when talking about the rest of these laws. Colorado also requires signature verification for mail-in ballots. Over 10,000 voters are rejected every election because of bad signatures. This is the kind of shameful disenfranchisement that Manfred now supports. You might recall Joe Biden and other Democrats ginning up anger by falsely claiming that parched voters would be denied a mere glass of water under this new law, though the restriction is aimed more at specifically curtailing what campaigns can hand out. It’s hardly unique in the nation. Colorado, like 37 other states including Delaware and now Georgia, also prevents campaign workers from handing out water or food or paraphernalia to voters near a polling place. Though, to be fair, on this front, perhaps none have as restrictive a policy as New York, the home of Major League Baseball headquarters. Georgia, like Colorado, also has no-excuse absentee voting. But Georgia’s is more expansive, with a minimum of 17 days of early voting — and a provision allowing counties to request two additional Sunday voting days can bring the total to 19 days. Colorado has 15, which, using the quickly changing standards, basically makes it a state of Bull Connors. Some will correctly point out that Colorado, which was moving to an all-mail election before COVID, automatically mails ballots to every “active” voter — something most states hadn’t even contemplated before last year, and then only on an emergency basis. As a former Colorado resident, I can tell you, it is not uncommon for people to get the ballots of former residents, of grown kids long gone, or of dead relatives in their mailbox. It’s a mess. Yet, whatever your opinion is on that policy, if failing to automatically provide every resident a mail-in ballot, whether they ask for one or not, is now considered “Jim Crow on steroids,” MLB is going to have an impossible time rationalizing having any event in any state. Or at least, any state that takes its elections seriously. Now, of course, I don’t accept the notion that preserving some minimal integrity in elections is “suppression.” Apparently, Georgia voters don’t either, as a new Morning Consult poll shows only 36 percent opposition to the new law. Can you imagine what those polls would look like if most of the media weren’t blatantly lying about the bill 24-7? But Manfred obviously doesn’t care about the lies. He doesn’t care about the fans. He doesn’t care to know anything about the law. He doesn’t care about the black community. If he did, he wouldn’t have moved the game. Rob Manfred, like so many others who wilt at the first sign of left-wing hysterics, is there to protect Rob Manfred.

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Monday called Democrat Stacey Abrams the “biggest flip flop since John Kerry” over her recent statements asking people not to boycott the state over its new voter laws. Abrams has been critical of the new law, which opponents claim makes it more difficult for individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote. However, just before Major League Baseball’s decision on Friday to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, which will reportedly cost the area $100 million in tourism revenue, she asked that people not boycott the Peach State. “Black, Latino, AAPI and Native American voters that are the most suppressed over [the new law] are the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia. To our friends, please do not boycott us. To my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote,” Abrams said in a video on Wednesday. Kemp, a Republican who defeated Abrams in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election, claimed she is “profiting millions off of this” politicking during an appearance on Fox News’ The Story. “People need to follow the money and see why they’re doing this and so effective and, quite honestly why they’re working so hard at this. It has nothing to do with the merits of the bill. It’s political pressure from a minority group of people, the cancel culture. They’re shaking people down for a long time,” he said. “You know, that is the biggest flip-flop since John Kerry I have ever seen,” he later added, referencing the 2004 presidential nominee who was accused of “flip flopping” on a number of major issues during the campaign. “For someone that has been pressuring these corporations, pressuring Major League Baseball to now come out after the fact and say don’t boycott? People are getting screwed in this.” On Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that after “thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance” he had decided that the “best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” Kemp said Manfred “doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about” in terms of the alleged racism and inequities of the new law. “You know, they’re referencing no specific points in the legislation. I’m glad to talk through any of those [CEO’s], by the way. You know, it’s the biggest lie that has been out there,” Kemp said. “Obviously [MLB] didn’t care what was said because they folded to the pressure,” he added. President Biden’s handlers couldn’t even get him a note card that told him what this bill did. Somebody is lying to you. It’s not me. You can read the bill and prove that out.” Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on election day voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. They have also argued that other states, including Biden’s native Delaware, have more restrictive voting regimes.

    Astrid Riecken/GettyThe man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions from his family—and blamed for recent allegations of sexual improprieties—admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s dad to finance an international plot to “rescue” an American citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob Kent verified to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, last month seeking a $25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago. Levinson’s own family believes him to be dead, but Kent has insisted he has evidence Levinson is alive and remains a hostage of the Islamic Republic, though credible experts have dismissed his claims.Kent said he was aware at the time that Matt Gaetz might have “legal issues” and that he suggested that assisting in the mission would create “good will” toward the congressman. Although Kent didn’t say it outright, those issues seem to be the recently surfaced allegations that the lawmaker paid women for sex—including, possibly, an underage girl—and misused campaign funds.“Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I’m in need of $25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.Kent described a sequence of improbable purported events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s dad: Namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe Kent’s intel on an Iranian-linked militant’s activities if Kent could track Levinson down. Kent said his team had attempted a rescue of the U.S. operative last July and that he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.Despite having coupled his request for money with an allusion to the congressman’s alleged improprieties, and despite working on the project with serial Florida fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent maintained he had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’“I never threatened the man—matter of fact, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to help us, he’ll never hear from me again,” Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help how it sounds.”Nevertheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the overture as a blackmail attempt. But Kent asserted that the local Republican power broker then grew receptive and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the materials.Kent said he insisted he wasn’t interested in the U.S. government’s assistance. He claimed that he received notice a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would in fact bankroll his Middle Eastern adventure—only to have the younger Gaetz come forward a day later and assert the consultant was behind reports that the congressman had allegedly trafficked a 17-year-old girl.“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me Don agreed to fund the project and I’ll be sending you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that evening Congressman Gaetz went on the news.”In another interview Monday night with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Kent reiterated that “this was no an extortion attempt” but that he mentioned the congressman’s potential legal problems because “he’s in need of goodwill from the government.”Asked why he wrote to the Gaetz family that an indictment was imminent and whether he realized that could be an implied threat, Kent merely said there was “no threat” and that he didn’t “have anything to do with the indictment” or investigation.Kent also claimed that if the congressman really believed he was being extorted, “he could have kept this quiet and gone to the FBI” but that he instead “exposed the Levinson family to additional grief, and he’s capitalizing off that and trying to direct attention from himself.”He added: “Robert Levinson is a constituent of Matt Gaetz, and you know. The congressman just made the Levinson situation worse. If he is alive, he is directly impacting his predicament right now.”Cuomo further pressed Kent on specific details he included in his letter to the Gaetz family, namely Kent’s claims that the FBI was supposedly aware of compromising pictures involving the congressman and underage prostitutes. “How confident are you in what you are told?” Cuomo wondered aloud.“So you can never be confident of rumors. Those are just rumors that are rampant in north Florida among the legal and journalist communities,” Kent responded, adding: “I don’t have any information on a federal investigation. Those were just rumors that were circulating.”In the end, asked whether he was concerned about anything he may have said on tape in conversations with Don Gaetz, Kent insisted that he hopes “the father was wearing a wire.”Neither the congressman nor a lawyer for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

