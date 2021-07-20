White House in regular contact with Fox News over vaccine messaging

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she is in regular contact with the conservative news network Fox News about its coverage of the COVID vaccine.

Fox News commentators Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, as well as some news program hosts, have often cast doubt on the vaccines' safety and efficacy to the network's millions of viewers. The network ended January with a 19-year streak as the top U.S. cable news network.

Noting health official guidelines that encouraged masking and distancing even for vaccinated people in April, Carlson said of the vaccine: "So maybe it doesn’t work, and they’re simply not telling you that."

Ingraham on Monday night called Biden and his allies "consistent superspreaders of misinformation on COVID."

The White House understands "the importance of reaching Fox's audience about the COVID-19 vaccines and their benefits," Psaki told reporters Tuesday. "And like we are with all of you here today, we of course, are in regular contact."

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Jarrett Renshaw and Heather Timmons)