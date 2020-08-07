White House rejected aid compromise -Pelosi

"Yesterday I offered to them we'll take down a trillion if you add a trillion in," Pelosi said. "They said absolutely not."

She said she would make the offer again at an afternoon negotiating session with Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. "We've got a responsibility to find common ground," Pelosi said.

Video Transcript

NANCY PELOSI: Yesterday, I offered to them, we'll take down $1 trillion if you add $1 trillion in. They said absolutely not. If we could do that, if we take down $1 trillion and they add $1 trillion, we'll be within range. We'll be within range, but we must meet the needs of the American people. We could come down some because we can change the dates of expiration, the rest of that, but not undermine our priorities to meet the needs of the American people.

CHUCK SCHUMER: The House doesn't have the votes to go south of $2 trillion. The Senate Democrats can't go south of $2 trillion. So that's what compromise is all about. Because there are 20 Republicans who don't want to vote for anything, that doesn't mean the whole thing should shift in their direction. You have to meet in the middle.

- But it should have to be north of $2 trillion?

NANCY PELOSI: What I had said is, we have a virus. When we did CARES, the anticipation and the hope was that they would eventually pay attention to science and this would be diminishing. Instead, it's accelerating. This virus is like a freight train coming so fast, and they are responding like a convoy going as slow as the slowest ship. It just not-- doesn't work. And what we put in our bill is what we saw as necessary-- necessary-- to save the lives of the American people, the livelihoods of the American people, and the life of our democracy. And I'll say it over and over again.

CHUCK SCHUMER: And this is not-- sorry. This is-- I'll leave this in my pocket. This is not just a numerical game. I mean, you're acting like, oh-- this is feeding kids, opening schools, employing people, helping people who need help. This is having fair elections.

These are very substantive things to us, and we will try to meet them somewhere so we can get something done. But it's not just, oh, they want this, you want that, and-- it's real needs. That's what guides us. What seems to guide them is--