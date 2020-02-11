The White House will reportedly dismiss another official over role in impeachment investigation

The impeachment fallout continues.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Elaine McCusker, the acting Pentagon comptroller, will have her nomination for the permanent position rescinded by the White House. And, surprise, it has to do with Ukraine.

In January, emails sent from McCusker questioning President Trump's directive to freeze about $250 million in Ukrainian military aid were leaked just before the president's Senate impeachment trial. Those communications clearly didn't sit well with the administration. "This administration needs people who are committed to implementing the president's agenda, specifically on foreign policy, and not trying to thwart it," a White House official told the Post.

It's not clear when the nomination will be officially withdrawn, or if the decision will affect her acting role in the meantime, but it looks as if McCusker will eventually join Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who had served on the National Security Council, and former Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, both of whom were removed from their posts after they provided some of the more damaging testimony during the House impeachment inquiry. The White House said their ousters weren't related to their testimonies. Read more at The New York Post.

