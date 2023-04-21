White House reporters vent at Karine Jean-Pierre for not answering Trump questions
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took heat from reporters on Friday over her obfuscation about possible 2024 opponent Donald Trump.
A Republican strategist has finally figured out a way around the fact that Gen Z won’t vote for Republican candidates: Limit, if not ban, voting on college campuses, among other measures to meant to curb the youth vote.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) has doubled down on calls to defy federal courts, including the nation's highest, which Ocasio-Cortez believes to be "a highly politicized entity that is rapidly delegitimizing."
U.S. President Joe Biden praised Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Thursday for his country's treatment of refugees from Venezuela and for his commitment to democracy and human rights. During a meeting at the White House, Biden said the United States and Colombia could deepen their cooperative relationship and noted both nations had been working to fight climate change, counter narcotics traffic, and address migration. Petro has called for lifting sanctions on Venezuela but a senior U.S. official said before the meeting that Biden would reiterate that he is not prepared to provide significant sanctions relief to President Nicolas Maduro’s government until he agrees to democratic steps with opposition political parties.
White House spokesperson Ian Sams accused House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) of a “highly misleading” leak about Hunter Biden on Twitter Friday. The House Judiciary GOP tweeted a letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that included excerpts of a testimony from Michael Morell, a former deputy director of the Central Intelligence…
Direct U.S. military support for Taiwan is typically kept quiet to avoid angering China.
Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers got a restraining order against a reporter who was asking questions about whether she was following the law on residency.
Two weeks ago, Republican State Representative Scotty Campbell joined the crusade to get rid of the “Tennessee Three” for joining a gun control protest on the House floor. But as is so often the case in politics, it turns out his hands were far from clean.
Letters to the Editor: Jim Jordan fighting unfair double standards. Poor Frank LaRose. We've changed.
School superintendents in Florida are pleading with the legislature to not impose the tougher graduation rules; thousands wait to see if they'll walk.
Bill Maher had some thoughts about Fox’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems on Real Time tonight. After going over the settlement and how it delivered Fox execs and Fox News personalities from testifying under oath, Maher concluded, “This way they avoided a trial and the harrowing prospect of having to swear to tell […]
The “Because I Got High” rapper also has a plan to pay Black Americans $61 billion in reparations and legalize prostitution. Here’s a look at his top priorities.
The rapper seems to have taken a firm stance against the drag ban in the state.
“All roads lead back to him and Fox," said the MSNBC anchor.
John Hannah reacts to a U.S. intel leak exposing Chinese efforts to build cyber weapons to overtake Western satellites during wartime.
Ben Roethlisberger is ready to part ways with a home in Allegheny County.
A Missouri government tip site for submitting complaints and concerns about gender-affirming care is down after people flooded it with fanfiction, rambling anecdotes and the “Bee Movie” script. The Missouri Attorney General's office launched an online form for “Transgender Center Concerns” in late March, inviting those who’ve witnessed “troubling practices” at clinics that provide gender-affirming care to submit tips.
A southern Indiana woman now faces a federal hate crime charge in addition to attempted murder in the stabbing of an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus. Billie R. Davis, 56, of Bloomington, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Evansville Thursday on a charge of willfully causing injuries to the victim due to her race and national origin, the Justice Department said.
Dylan Mulvaney, the trans TikTok influencer scorned by conservatives over a beer partnership, interviewed President Joe Biden last year.