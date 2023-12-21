White House reports on progress of negotiations in Senate: moving in right direction

The US President’s administration has stated that Senate negotiations on US border security and assistance to Ukraine are moving in the right direction.

Source: White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre

Details: She added that she hoped the negotiations would move quickly.

Jean-Pierre said there is one more aid package for this month that will be available to Ukraine. But she stressed that Russia's aggression is ongoing, so she once again asked Congress not to delay the decision.

Quote from Jean-Pierre: "You’ve heard from us how critical it is, if you’re looking at Ukraine and the battlefield. The battlefield — it’s hurting what’s going on in the battlefield, that they’re not getting this funding, they’re getting a smaller amount of aid..."

Background: On Wednesday, it became known that the US Senate would not be able to vote on a package to provide aid to Ukraine and strengthen US border security until early next year, although negotiators from both parties are continuing their work.

