White House requests $106 billion in funding for Ukraine and Israel – report

The White House has sent a request to the U.S. Congress to appropriate nearly $106 billion for security assistance to Ukraine and Israel, as well as to fund other projects related to U.S. national security, Reuters reported on Oct. 20.

In addition to military aid to Israel and Ukraine, the funding package is intended to finance measures to counter China’s influence, border security between the United States and Mexico, and refugee relief.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration hopes that the combined funding package will gain support in the House of Representatives, which has been without a speaker for two weeks.

According to Bloomberg, the Democrats in the U.S. Senate will begin drafting a bill based on the request next week.

Should the Congress pass the bill, its funding package to Ukraine would include $61.4 billion, specifically $44.4 billion for military aid from the U.S. Department of Defense, replenishment of armament reserves, and other military support.

The request for Israel calls for $14.3 billion. The U.S. State Department is set to receive another $9.15 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

On Oct. 19 Biden addressed the nation, urging support for Ukraine and Israel and announcing an emergency budget request to finance aid for the two countries.

