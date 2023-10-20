White House requests $61 billion for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden 's administration asked Congress to approve $61.4 billion in assistance for Ukraine, including $44.4 billion in defense aid, Politico reported on Oct. 20.

The Ukraine funding is part of a nearly $106 billion request to provide Israel with emergency support, reinforce the U.S. border with Mexico, and for other humanitarian needs, the media outlet wrote.

The White House reportedly asked for $14.3 billion for Israel and $9.15 billion for the State Department to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza.

Read also: In reversal, Ukraine-skeptic candidate to attempt third vote for US speaker

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The request is addressed to acting House speaker Patrick McHenry. The majority of legislative action in the U.S. Congress, including the approval of new aid packages for Ukraine, has ground to a halt after the ouster of the previous speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy.

Biden delivered a national address on Oct. 20, announcing an "urgent" funding request for aid to Ukraine and its long-standing ally Israel, embroiled in the ongoing war with Gaza.

In his address, Biden made the case that supporting Ukraine was a "smart investment." He said maintaining military aid to Ukraine was vital for both U.S. security and global stability.

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.