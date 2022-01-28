A New White House Resident
The Biden family has welcomed a new cat, Willow, to the White House, just months after their German shepherd Commander joined the party.
The Biden family has welcomed a new cat, Willow, to the White House, just months after their German shepherd Commander joined the party.
A Washington Post investigation found that Lahren's comments were consistent with those made by several other prominent police conference speakers.
Twitter/WSM4Nine police officers in Tennessee opened fire on a 37-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after a confrontation on an interstate highway in Nashville. The man, who police said had been sitting on a guardrail on the busy roadway, died.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim late Thursday as Landon Eastep. Samantha McGill-Barge, Eastep’s sister-in-law, told The Daily Beast she was baffled that he was on the highway Thursday.“I wasn’t aware there was anything wrong,”
We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt […]
The bridge was listed as being in "poor condition" by Pennsylvania's transportation department. Officials said a gas line was cut in the collapse.
Tom Brady had some thoughts on the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, who took quite a different approach to his longevity than the Buccaneers quarterback.
Chesapeake PoliceA Virginia cop and his wife are both facing criminal charges after she secretly recorded him to prove he was having an affair—and accidentally captured what might be key information in a felony trial.Sharon Maddox, 41, admitted in a bond hearing Wednesday to bugging her husband, Chesapeake Police officer Sean Maddox, after she became concerned he was cheating on her last April. She told local news outlet 10 On Your Side that she surreptitiously placed a recording device in his s
The midfield and defense were perhaps as sharp as they've ever been. Christian Pulisic, however, was not.
Kim Kardashian deleted and reposted her bikini pics after fans called her out over a photoshop fail.
Fitness reporter Rachel Hosie drastically reduced her body fat percentage by making simple food swaps like turkey sausages over pork.
While heaping praise on Joel Embiid, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal decided to absolutely torch disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons for his selfish behavior. By Adam Hermann
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
It was a rough day at Torrey Pines for one of the week’s marquee groups as DeChambeau, Spieth and Fowler all missed the cut.
Stamos spoke about his complicated friendship with Saget and some uncharacteristic behavior he saw a month before the comedian died.
More than five years after a North Carolina mother and her then-1-year-old daughter vanished, they were found safe just 20 miles away from home. Amber Renaye Weber, then 21, and daughter Miracle Smith were found at a home in Bunnlevel, N.C., Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals announced. Weber and Smith were last seen on Dec. 4, 2016, in Fayetteville and reported missing several weeks later on Jan. 31. ...
A Long Beach man kept an oxygen tank on hand to revive his common-law wife when she would pass out after beatings, an investigator said. It didn’t work on January 9. Here’s more exclusive, new details from the courtroom.
Tennessee basketball topped Florida 78-71 on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The teams had a contentious postgame handshake.
"This changes everything, this changes everything!" Noah, host of "The Daily Show," mockingly responded to the podcaster's comments on race.
Sundae the black Lab was only alone for 45 minutes...
There seems to be no love lost between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The former Bulls teammates, who won six rings together as part of the '90s dynasty squad, won't ever speak again, according to Knicks legend Charles Oakley. "No, I think it's ...
Biden extended the pause on student-loan payments for the third time but continued to stall on the broad debt forgiveness that Democrats called for.