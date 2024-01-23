White House responds to fake 'Biden' robocall

STORY: The White House confirmed that the call was not recorded by Biden Monday (January 22), and said the incident highlights the challenges emerging technologies present.

"The president has been clear that there are risks associated with deep fakes. Fake images and misinformation can be exacerbated by emerging technologies," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Washington.

Support for Biden's write-in campaign will be closely-watched amid weak polls for the 81-year-old president, although the results have no bearing on the Democratic Party's nominating contest.