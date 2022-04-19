White House responds to Florida judge voiding travel mask mandate after CDC extension
The decision by a Florida judge says the mandate exceeded the authority of the CDC, which failed to justify the order.
The decision by a Florida judge says the mandate exceeded the authority of the CDC, which failed to justify the order.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration continues to recommend air travelers to wear masks on planes, after a federal judge overturned the national mask mandate for air travel earlier on Monday.
A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate on airplanes, buses, and public transit, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority by extending it through May 3.
A federal judge on Monday overturned the Biden administration's national transportation mask mandate, determining that it exceeds the CDC's statutory authority.
A federal judge in Florida, appointed by Donald Trump, says the CDC exceeded its authority.
A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the red barns, bins and tractors of a southern Wisconsin dairy farm, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes sat at a white picnic table painted with black spots to resemble a dairy cow. It was the latest stop on his “Barnes for Barns" tour through rural Wisconsin aimed at appealing to the voters who more typically fuel Republican victories in this closely divided state. The discussion at Hinchley's Dairy Farm with an invited group of farmers covered the expected topics — climate change, affordable health care, the alarming rise in farmer suicides and a decline in the small dairy farms that Wisconsin is known for.
Tesla is forcing its workers to sleep on the floor of its Shanghai factory as Elon Musk’s carmaker restarts production in China amid a stringent Covid lockdown.
The president and first lady are addressing children attending the first White House Easter Egg Roll since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records. Nestled between the United States-Canada border and the North Dakota capital of Bismarck, the city of Minot, North Dakota, is home to approximately 48,000 people. This past week, folks in Minot experienced weather that may have felt more typical of January than mid-April. An astonishing 4 feet of snow fell there -- all inside
Mayor Cavalier Johnson had a message for ESPN's 'First Take' crew at the start of the 2022 playoffs, looking to avoid a repeat of 'terrible city.'
The version of 'critical race theory' assailed by conservative politicians and media critics is an intentional distortion, argued Butler
After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, President Biden and the First Lady welcomed thousands back to the White House for the Easter Egg Roll.
Will defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard use a cornerback or two to bolster the safety depth? Will UW try to add a transfer after spring ball?
Border Patrol apprehended at least 23 people coming across the southern border whose names are on the terror watchlist in 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data obtained by Fox News.
The judge claimed that the CDC does not have the authority and didn’t follow proper rulemaking when President Joe Biden extended the mask mandate on airplanes and public transportation.
"Some suggest that only unsuccessful people move back home with their parents. The truth is more complex, though."
New Mexico State University's new requirement puts an end to weekly testing for students.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Buddy Kofoid‘s debut result does not reflect his weekend performance. Driving the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Kofoid showed he can hang with the best in the Camping World Truck Series. The 20-year-old started Saturday night‘s main event at Bristol Motor Speedway in 32nd, worked his way up to 17th […]
The 23-year-old man then led a 10-minute chase in Paso County early Sunday morning before being stopped with a pit maneuver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Before becoming president, Donald Trump appeared on Dr. Mehmet Oz's TV show for weight-loss advice.