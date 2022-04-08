White House responds to McConnell threat to block SCOTUS nominees

Reuters

Plunging prices for Russian crab have South Koreans flocking to seafood markets and restaurants but some consumers are questioning whether to boycott the imports on concerns the purchases indirectly support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The dinner-plate sized king crabs from Russia, along with slightly smaller snow crabs and lobsters, were once a pricey delicacy in South Korea, though they have become more popular at supermarkets and online retailers in recent years. But prices have nearly halved since late February as the United States, European Union and other nations banned Russian seafood imports over the Ukraine invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation", and China's lockdown on major cities over coronavirus outbreaks has further boosted shipments to South Korea.