White House responds to resignation of Haiti envoy

The White House is pushing back against its former special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, who resigned in protest of what he called "inhumane" expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland. Foote complained his policy proposals were ignored. (Sept. 23)

