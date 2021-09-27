White House response to Haitian migrants divides Democratic coalition
The White House's handling of thousands of migrants from Haiti at the U.S.-Mexico border is angering key members of the Demoratic caucus. Politico's national political correspondent Sabrina Rodriguez joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the response and why Texas Governor Greg Abbott is seeing his approval rating drop.