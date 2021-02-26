White House restores key climate measure calculating carbon's harm

FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Biden walks past solar panels in Plymouth
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday announced a major change in how the federal government will calculate and weigh the cost of climate change in its permitting, investment and regulatory decisions with a move to restore the "social cost of greenhouse gases," which had been slashed under the Trump administration.

Heather Boushey, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers said that the Biden administration will restore price estimates made before 2017 of about $50 per ton of greenhouse gases emitted from $10 or less per ton used by the Trump administration.

"This interim step will enable federal agencies to immediately and more appropriately account for climate impacts in their decision-making while we continue the process of bringing the best, most up-to-date science and economics to the estimation of the social costs of greenhouse gases," Boushey wrote in a White House blog.

The Bush administration first implemented the "social cost of greenhouse gases" and the practice was standardized under former President Barack Obama.

It has been used in rule-making processes and permitting decisions to estimate the economic damages associated with a rise in greenhouse gas emissions in areas ranging from agricultural productivity and property damage from increased flood risk.

The Obama administration had created an Interagency Working Group of technical experts across the government to develop uniform estimates, subject to public comment. The group will work to develop a new estimate in months.

Richard Revesz, a professor at New York University School of Law, said restoring the previous calculation should provide a blueprint to calculate a new one that incorporates the latest" developments in science and economics".

Economists Nicholas Stern and Joseph Stiglitz this week said that the Working Group should not "settle on anything much below $100 per ton by 2030 for the social cost of carbon" when it replaces the interim number to be able to achieve the goals of the Paris agreement, limiting the rise of global temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

    A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington denied Jessica Watkins's request to be released while the criminal case against her unfolds. Mehta said Watkins was a danger to her Ohio community, despite her saying during brief remarks to the court that she was now "appalled" by the Oath Keepers and renouncing her membership.

  • Fiscal stimulus fires up U.S. consumer spending; inflation benign

    U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in January as the government doled out more pandemic relief money to low-income households and new COVID-19 infections dropped, positioning the economy for faster growth in the first quarter. Despite the strong rebound in consumer spending reported by the Commerce Department on Friday, price pressures were muted. Inflation is being closely watched amid concerns from some quarters that President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 recovery package could cause the economy to overheat.

  • FDA Panel Recommends Johnson & Johnson Vaccine For COVID-19

    If approved as expected by the Food and Drug Administration, this would be the third coronavirus vaccine available in the U.S. and the only one to require just one dose.

  • RoboCop, Jimmy Carter, Amtrak: News from around our 50 states

    How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state

  • Secretary of State Blinken virtually 'visits' Mexico and Canada as borders remain restricted

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will virtually meet with officials in Mexico and Canada in his first trip "abroad" Friday, raising questions about when the three countries will reopen borders restricted under coronavirus restrictions nearly a year ago.

  • Overstuffed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill endangers future growth and prosperity: Kasich

    Strip the bloated COVID package to its essentials or it will drive up deficits so high they'll threaten US economic wellbeing and response capacity.

  • Hate crime charges filed in stabbing of Asian American man in NYC

    Charges come as activists are raising alarms about the recent spate of violence and racism against Asian Americans.

  • Biden urged to back water bill amid worst US crisis in decades

    Water Act proposes massive injection of federal dollars as millions of people go without access to clean, safe, affordable water Water trickles from a fire hydrant while workers repair a broken water main in Austin, Texas, on 21 February. The majority of water and wastewater systems nationwide are also unprepared to cope with the climate crisis. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Democratic lawmakers and advocates are urging Joe Biden to back legislation proposing unprecedented investment in America’s ailing water infrastructure amid the country’s worst crisis in decades that has left millions of people without access to clean, safe, affordable water. Boil advisories, leaky lead pipes, poisonous forever chemicals, bill arrears and raw sewage are among the urgent issues facing ordinary Americans and municipal utilities after decades of federal government neglect, which has brought the country’s ageing water systems hurtling towards disaster. The majority of water and wastewater systems nationwide are also unprepared to cope with the climate crisis which is causing increasingly frequent unpredictable extreme weather events like the Arctic freeze that disrupted water and energy supplies across Texas last week. After decades of underinvestment, a water justice bill will be introduced on Thursday in Congress that proposes a massive injection of federal dollars over the next two decades in order to overhaul the ageing infrastructure, create decent jobs and address longstanding inequalities in access to water and sanitation. It’s clear we have a water crisis in every corner of the United States, and if we don’t act soon it will be a disaster. Brenda Lawrence The Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity and Reliability (Water) Act, which will be introduced by Bernie Sanders in the Senate and Brenda Lawrence and Ro Khanna in the House, is backed by at least 70 other Democratic lawmakers and more than 500 advocacy, labor and faith-based organizations from almost every state. It comes as more details on the president’s $2tn Build Back Better plan are expected soon, which campaigners hope will prioritize access to water given the president’s promise to put environmental justice at the heart of his administration’s climate and infrastructure policies. “It’s clear we have a water crisis in every corner of the United States, and if we don’t act soon it will be a disaster,” Lawrence told the Guardian. “What happened in Texas and Flint, Michigan, and so many other places shows us what happens when we don’t take care of our water infrastructure. I want to scream from the rooftop and shake America awake: safe, clean affordable water is necessary to live – without it you will die.” Federal funding for water systems has fallen by 77% in real terms since its peak in 1977 – leaving local utilities to raise the money through bills and loans that is needed to upgrade infrastructure, comply with safety standards for toxic contaminants such as PFAS, lead and algae blooms, and adapt to extreme weather conditions like drought and floods linked to global heating. “It is beyond belief that in 2021 American kids are being poisoned by tap water … Not only do we allow corporations to pollute our waterways, but the government has failed to keep up with critically needed improvements to our drinking water and wastewater infrastructure,” said Sanders, who warns that further privatization would drive up prices and reduce access. The impact of declining government interest has been unequal: people of color, Native Americans and low-income households are disproportionately affected by rising bills and contaminants. “Detroiters have endured skyrocketing bills, unaffordable rates, mass shutoffs and tax sale foreclosures – and Black and brown community members are facing the brunt of the burden,” said Monica Lewis Patrick, president of We the People of Detroit, one of the groups supporting the bill. “Water is a human right, but our current water systems are a breeding ground for environmental racism and trauma.” The funding gap is massive: $35bn annually for 20 years is needed just to comply with safety regulations, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It could cost as much as $944bn to make water and wastewater plants climate resilient. Part of the problem is that for years, maintenance and clean-up projects were deferred by utilities, without squirreling away money or planning for the climate crisis. Last week, about 10 million Texans did not have safe tap water after freezing temperatures damaged large parts of the state’s water infrastructure. Hundreds of boil advisories were issued for towns and cities as a drop in water pressure threatened safety. Water supplies and sanitation have been disrupted over and over in recent decades – in Louisiana, Puerto Rico, California, Ohio and elsewhere – after hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters, revealing the calamitous lack of preparedness to deal with climate chaos, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. The federal government’s absence has left many public utilities in crisis and in need of urgent relief, according to Adam Kratz, CEO of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA). “The pandemic and Texas have shown that we need a massive program of longterm funding to rebuild our country’s interconnected infrastructure and bring it up to 21st-century standards, with water as a key focus.” The Water Act, which was first introduced in 2016, would provide $35bn annually for states to allocate to publicly owned utilities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure repairs, as well as funds to replace lead service lines and filters for toxic compounds from drinking water – creating as many as a million decently paid jobs a year. Households could get grants for septic tanks, and $1bn would be ring fenced for schools to address lead and other safety problems. Tribes and rural communities would be among those prioritized, as well as low-income households to prevent shutoffs due to unaffordable bills. So far, $638m of Covid relief funds have gone to help households struggling with their bills with another $500m expected. To put this in perspective, in California alone debt owed on water bills stands at $1bn and one in every eight households is currently in arrears. Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food & Water Action, said: “From the plague of water shutoffs during a pandemic to the recent heartbreaking scenes across the south, it has become desperately clear that our country is in a water crisis. Grave crises require robust solutions, and this is just what the Water Act provides.”

  • Chief who knelt with protesters retires in new NYPD shake-up

    A New York City police commander who kneeled with protesters outraged by the death of George Floyd, but was also an architect of the department's forceful response to the demonstrations, said Thursday that he is retiring after nearly four decades on the force. Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed leader, will become a senior adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio, aiding in the city’s coronavirus recovery, the mayor said at a news conference announcing the move. Between the pandemic and the protests, Monahan said, “this was the toughest year that I've ever spent in law enforcement.”

  • Exclusive: European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

    Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Bank's management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, according to three sources familiar with the matter. In the six-page letter dated Wednesday, World Bank executive directors representing major European shareholder countries and Canada, welcomed moves by the Bank to ensure its lending supports efforts to reduce carbon emissions. But they urged the Bank - the biggest provider of climate finance to the developing world - to go even further.

  • From Trump impeachment to Texas blackouts: Rep. Joaquin Castro seeks accountability

    He had called out Trump for failing to send reinforcements to the Capitol. Soon after, he blasted Texas' governor as a freeze shut down power and water.

  • How the Texas Winter Storm Disaster Will Shape Joe Biden's Climate Agenda

    Democrats are already using the disaster to illustrate the need for new legislation while many Republicans have relied on old talking points

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: President Joe Biden restored taxpayer funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology. THE FACTS: Social media users are falsely claiming the Biden administration is bankrolling the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Chinese lab that has faced unproven allegations that the coronavirus leaked from the facility, leading to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Lady Gaga issues plea to help find stolen dogs: 'My heart is sick'

    The "Born This Way" singer called her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who was shot by the unknown suspect who made off with the dogs, a "hero" in her message.

  • Neguse, McBath press Biden to appoint national gun violence czar

    Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) will ask President Biden to appoint a national director of gun violence prevention, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The issue — which resonates in Colorado with its dark legacy of mass shootings — comes days after the White House began to push forward on an issue activists wanted to see prioritized in his first month. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."If we are not doing everything we can to ensure another Columbine, another Aurora, another Highlands Ranch, does not happen again, then we are not doing enough," Neguse said in a statement.What they're saying: In the letter, Neguse and McBath tell Biden that "a comprehensive government approach to address this violence, will help bring our nation out from under the depths of the gun violence crisis."The pair notes that "disproportionate shares of this violence [fall] on communities of color" and that those who lost their lives to gun violence jumped 10% in 2020 from 2019.They highlight that "federal efforts to combat gun violence, including research on the impacts and causes of gun violence and law enforcement efforts to combat it, are siloed across agencies."Read the full letter: This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • California to spend $28M to help arriving asylum-seekers

    California is freeing up as much as $28 million to help immigrants arriving from Mexico and being released in the U.S. until their court dates, a sharp contrast from other border states that have emerged as foes of President Joe Biden's immigration policies. The funding, expected to last through June, comes as Biden unwinds former President Donald Trump's policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico until their court hearings. Last week, the Biden administration began allowing people into the United States who had been forced to wait south of the border under Trump's “Remain in Mexico" policy.

  • U.S. Senate panel sets hearing for Biden's No. 2 and No. 3 Justice Department picks

    The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday announced it will hold a confirmation hearing on March 9 for President Joe Biden's nominees to serve in the No. 2 and No. 3 top jobs at the U.S. Justice Department. Lisa Monaco, a former federal prosecutor who also previously advised former FBI Director Robert Mueller and former President Barack Obama, is nominated to serve as Deputy Attorney General. Vanita Gupta, a long-time civil rights attorney who previously led the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, is nominated to serve as Associate Attorney General.

  • Pass the Equality Act: Discriminatory rhetoric and laws are devastating to LGBTQ youth

    I hear from young people on the receiving end of discriminatory remarks that come from lawmakers and other powerful people. It's wrong and unfair.

  • Trump lost because 'character counts.' That's why his CPAC speech won't change anything.

    The problem in 2020 was with the Republican candidate. That won't change in 2024 if Trump stays on top.

  • A truck with a far-right militia sticker seen near the Capitol riot belongs to GOP Rep. Mary Miller's husband

    Miller's husband admitted to the Daily Beast that the truck belonged to him but denied affiliation to the group.