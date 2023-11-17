White House reveals details of Ukraine-US defence conference

A two-day Ukrainian-American conference on defence industry will be held on 6-7 December in Washington.

Source: statement of Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Watson, the conference will be attended by representatives of the American and Ukrainian defence industry and governments to "explore opportunities for co-production and other industrial cooperation in Ukraine".

"The conference is part of the U.S. government’s efforts to significantly increase weapons production to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom and security," the White House official added.

She pointed out that representatives of the National Security Council, the Ministry of Commerce, the Pentagon and the US State Department, as well as the Office of the President, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine are going to participate in the conference.

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, separately noted that the conference will be called DFNC1: US Edition and will be a continuation of the Forum of Defence Industries, which was held in Kyiv in late September.

In September, Zelenskyy announced the creation of a Defence Industries Alliance at the First International Defence Industries Forum in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced after the forum that it had ushered in a "new era" for the Ukrainian defence industry. In November, he called for closer cooperation between the defence industries of EU member states and countries that want to become members of the EU.

