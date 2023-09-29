White House rips possible shutdown, claims kids, seniors, veterans affected
Shalanda Young, Director of the Office of Management and Budget described the potential effects of a federal government shutdown.
A government shutdown is looming on Oct. 1. Here's how it might affect you personally.
As lawmakers return to Washington, economists are beginning to assess the possible economic impacts of the likely shutdown to come.
Americans' cell phones will sound an emergency alert signal (and message) on Wednesday, October 4, at about 12:20PM ET. The warning is a test only to train the public and ensure the system works.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
Stock up while the price is low.
The Nasdaq led gains on Friday, but the major stock indexes were on track for sharp monthly and quarterly losses on the final trading day of September.
The National Security Agency (NSA) is starting an artificial intelligence security center to safeguard our defense and intelligence systems. This should discourage bad actors from stealing or sabotaging currently-used AI models.
In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, the majority of those who don't plan to buy the naloxone nasal spray cited "I don't think I'll need it" as the reason.
Williams's comments come after the Fed decided to hold interest rates last week in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% but still forecast one more rate hike this year.
Following catastrophic flooding in the Northeast, Yahoo News talked to experts about what to plan for and what to do in the event of a flooding emergency.
The liquidators behind Three Arrows Capital (3AC), the now-defunct crypto hedge fund, shared that the firm’s co-founder Su Zhu was arrested in Singapore at the Changi Airport while trying to leave the country. Teneo, a financial advisory firm controlling the liquidation and management of affairs for the defunct crypto hedge fund, said it got a “committal order” against Zhu after he failed to comply with court orders to cooperate with the liquidation investigation. The order sentenced Zhu to four months in prison, according to a statement.
Amazon shoppers are obsessed: 'Perfect for work and so comfortable.' Save nearly 40%!
Filmmaker breaks down his new Netflix thriller, which reunites Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone, as well as his signature music videos with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.
When he launched his campaign last November, Trump was regarded by some as a relic of the past. Ten months later, he is the clear frontrunner for a third straight presidential nomination.
Tesla has been tolerating racial harassment at its factory in Fremont, California since at least 2015 until today, according to the lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Rodríguez was in no mood to talk to Astros reliever Hector Neris following a heated incident during Wednesday's game.
SpaceX won its first contract for Starshield, the defense-focused version of its Starlink satellite internet service, from the U.S. Space Force. The one-year contract has a maximum value of $70 million, a U.S. Air Force representative told Bloomberg. The contract “provides for Starshield end-to-end service via the Starlink constellation, user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management and other related services,” the representative said. SpaceX will be obligated $15 million by the end of this month, and the contract is expected to support over 50 mission partners across all arms of the U.S. military.
The Colorado safety had a tackle go very wrong against Oregon.
Mark Cuban believes he knows the root of load management complaints.