White House rips possible shutdown, claims kids, seniors, veterans affected

The liquidators behind Three Arrows Capital (3AC), the now-defunct crypto hedge fund, shared that the firm’s co-founder Su Zhu was arrested in Singapore at the Changi Airport while trying to leave the country. Teneo, a financial advisory firm controlling the liquidation and management of affairs for the defunct crypto hedge fund, said it got a “committal order” against Zhu after he failed to comply with court orders to cooperate with the liquidation investigation. The order sentenced Zhu to four months in prison, according to a statement.