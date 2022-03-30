White House rips Trump for urging Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Kate Bedingfield
    American communications director
  • Hunter Biden
    Hunter Biden
    Joe Biden's son


White House communications director Kate Bedingfield on Wednesday slammed former President Trump for encouraging Russian President Vladimir Putin to release potentially damaging information about President Biden's son Hunter Biden.

"What kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connections to Vladimir Putin?" Bedingfield said at a press briefing. "There's only one, and it's Donald Trump."

Trump in an interview published Tuesday with Just the News raised an unproven claim that Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million payment from the former wife of an ex-mayor of Moscow.

"I would think Putin would know the answer to that," Trump said. "I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer."

Hunter Biden's legal team previously called the claim he was paid $3.5 million false.

Trump's appeal to Putin comes as the Russian president directs an invasion into Ukraine that has killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee the country.

Trump's most recent comments harked back to his efforts leading up to the 2020 election to paint the Biden family as corrupt by raising business dealings Hunter Biden had with Ukraine. The former president was impeached for the first time in late 2019 after he appeared to leverage security assistance for Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the Biden family's business ties to the country.

The former president has faced criticism, including from members of his own party, over his flattering comments about Putin earlier this year. In an interview last week, Trump called Putin "smart" but said the invasion of Ukraine was a "big mistake."

Recommended Stories

  • White House blasts Trump's request for favor from Putin amid Ukraine war

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Wednesday criticized Donald Trump's request for Russian President Vladimir Putin to release potentially damaging information on U.S. President Joe Biden's son, calling the move particularly poorly timed as war rages in Ukraine. Reporters asked White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield about the former president's comments on the "Just the News" TV program that raised unsubstantiated questions about Hunter Biden's former business dealings in Russia.

  • US says Putin feels 'misled' by Russian military

    The White House said Wednesday that U.S. intelligence assesses that Russian President Vladimir Putin feels "misled" by the Russian military in a way that has resulted in tensions between him and his military leadership. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield detailed the declassified intelligence from the White House podium Wednesday afternoon, following a pattern of the Biden administration proactively declassifying and releasing...

  • Trump asks Putin to release any info about Hunter Biden

    Amid widespread criticism of his praise for Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump publicly called on the Russian leader to release any dirt he may have on Hunter Biden.

  • Trump Asks Putin for Help Against the Bidens — a Pattern That Got Him Impeached

    The former president also complained that Tiffany & Co. couldn't get "product" due to supply chain issues

  • Trump solicits Putin's help to expose alleged dirt on Hunter Biden

    In what has become a familiar pattern, former President Donald Trump has once again solicited help from a foreign leader in exposing possible dirt to try to wound a political enemy.

  • Josh McDaniels sheds light on Mac Jones’ offseason work ethic

    Josh McDaniels is confident in the development of Mac Jones.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says tougher Russian sanctions needed quickly

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday urged Western nations to toughen sanctions quickly against Russia, including an oil embargo, to stop Moscow having a free hand to escalate its measures against his country. In his nightly video address to Ukrainians, a clearly irritated Zelenskiy said the West had miscalculated last year in delaying sanctions and the invasion had followed. Doesn't everything the Russia military has done to date warrant an oil embargo?

  • Russia's siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol

    Ukraine's southern port of Mariupol has been under fire since early in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a siege has trapped tens of thousands of people there with dwindling supplies. Feb. 24 - Russia launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from three fronts and begins to advance towards Mariupol from parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists, and from annexed Crimea in the south. Local authorities say 26 people are admitted to hospital after parts of the city are shelled.

  • U.S. must push China for change but act to protect economic interests -USTR's Tai

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will vigorously defend U.S. economic interests and values against the negative impacts of China's economic policies as Beijing doubles down on its state-centered economic system, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday. Tai told the House Ways and Means Committee that Washington's talks with Beijing about its unmet purchase commitments under a Phase 1 trade deal and broader non-market policies had been "unduly difficult" and new tools were needed.

  • Stocks end the day in the green as investors eye Russia-Ukraine negotiations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines markets heading into the closing bell as stocks close high amid Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, in addition to Nasdaq leaders, ARK ETF components, meme stocks, and crypto price actions.

  • Adam Smith: Ukraine was a 'wake-up call' for threats from China, elsewhere

    House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said Europe's unpreparedness for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine should serve as a "wake up call" to future attacks in other parts of the world. "So much work has been done in Europe to create a peaceful continent that what Putin did was unimaginable because most of us had never lived to experience such a thing and, yes, European leadership was blind to that...

  • Asian countries lag behind European ones in UN’s global ranking for happiness

    Based on the UN’s latest World Happiness Report, Asian countries ranked well behind their European counterparts. On March 18, the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Solutions Network released its 2022 World Happiness Report, with only one Asian country making it into the top 20 happiest countries in the world. The highest ranking Asian countries on the list are all from Western Asia, with Israel taking the top spot among Asian countries at 9th place overall among 146 countries.

  • Tai: U.S. must ramp up trade defense against China

    The remarks provide a noticeable shift in tone from Biden’s top trade ambassador but stop short of outlining any new trade penalties against the country.

  • AP Top Stories March 30 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday March 30th: Russia claims to scale back military activity around Kyiv; Ukraine's UN Ambassador says Russia is being demilitarized through losses; Shooting attack in Israel kills 5; 3 Buffalo, NY police officers shot.

  • Post-Afghanistan, US Air Force changes Jolly Green II helicopter purchase plans

    “The acts of aggression like we’re seeing in Europe, or we might see in the Pacific by [China], put us in a very different scenario from a combat rescue point of view,” says Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall.

  • Trump continues campaign to find dirt on Hunter Biden and asks Putin to release it amid war in Ukraine

    The former President made a public request to Putin to disclose details about Hunter Biden, days after Joe Biden called Putin a war criminal.

  • UGC: Thousands flee DRCongo for Uganda amid rebel clashes

    UGC images filmed on March 28-29 show thousands of people fleeing into Uganda as clashes along the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern border rage on. Ugandan forces have deployed along the border after reports that M23 rebels attacked military positions this weekend.

  • Klitschko says deadly shelling continues outside Kyiv

    STORY: In an address to the European Committee of the Regions, a lesser known EU institution bringing together local representatives, the former heavyweight boxing champion said battles were taking place near the Ukrainian capital."We received, yesterday, information (mentioning that) right now Russian forces moved away from Kyiv. It's not true. All night, we (heard and surveilled) their reckless attack and we (heard) huge explosions east of Kyiv and north of Kyiv. It means (there are) battles there, that people die still today," he said.Earlier, Kyiv's deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk, told national television the capital itself had not been shelled overnight.Nearly five weeks into an invasion in which it has failed to capture any major cities, Russia said it would curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv "to increase mutual trust" for peace talks.The Pentagon said Russia had started moving very small numbers of troops away from positions around Kyiv, describing the move as more of a repositioning than a withdrawal.Moscow has said in recent days that its main focus is now on southeastern Ukraine, a region called the Donbas, where it is trying to capture more territory to turn over to separatists it has supported since 2014.

  • Tom Cotton calls on Biden to stop speaking ‘extemporaneously’ for rest of his term

    The Arkansas senator said he didn’t think the president should ‘continue to take questions or do press conferences’

  • U.S. Senators want Russia removed from U.N. Human Rights Council

    A dozen members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged President Joe Biden's administration to push for Russia's removal from the United Nations Human Rights Council, citing its invasion of Ukraine. In a letter dated Monday and made public on Tuesday, the eight Democrats and four Republicans asked the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to introduce a resolution to remove Russia from the rights body, citing widespread casualties in Ukraine and the destruction of residential buildings, hospital and schools.