The White House is rolling its eyes at the big 'Anonymous' reveal

The White House is just as impressed with the revelation of "Anonymous" as everyone else.

On Wednesday, former Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor revealed he was the one who wrote a New York Times op-ed and a subsequent book detailing how he was part of a "quiet resistance" within the Trump administration. It wasn't exactly a surprising announcement considering Taylor had already spoken out against Trump, including at the Democratic National Convention two months ago.

As White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made clear in a Wednesday statement, the Trump administration doesn't really care either. McEnany called Taylor a "low-level, disgruntled staffer" and slammed the Times' "appalling" decision to grant him anonymity.







In a statement, @PressSec calls former DHS Chief of Staff, who just revealed himself as "Anonymous," a "low-level, disgruntled former staffer" who is a "liar and a coward." pic.twitter.com/m0aopRyfSi — Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 28, 2020

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah had a more succinct reaction to the news.







I rolled my eyes so hard I nearly tipped backwards. To paraphrase Andy Warhol: In the future, everyone will be a Senior Admin Officials for 15 minutes. ✌️ https://t.co/2quOGWkaHg — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 28, 2020

And Axios' Jonathan Swan, known for his tough questioning of Trump, outlined how Taylor's resistance didn't seem to be much of a resistance at all.







Turns out the NYT oped page gave an enormous “Resistance” platform to a staffer whose agency green-lit the Trump administration’s most hardline immigration moves, including family separation, during his tenure. https://t.co/TFSj9bBQ4N — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 28, 2020

