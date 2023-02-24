White House: Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets

7
Brett Samuels
·2 min read

The White House on Friday warned that Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets as part of an expanding defense relationship between the two countries.

John Kirby, a White House spokesperson on national security issues, told reporters in a virtual briefing that the U.S. has “additional information” that Iran’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine is growing.

In return, Kirby said, Russia has been offering Iran “unprecedented support,” and the U.S. government believes Moscow may provide Iran with fighter jets. Iran is additional looking to purchase billions of dollars worth of equipment from Russia, such as helicopters and radar.

“We’re going to be watching this very closely to see what, if anything, actually transpires and what, if any, transactions are actually made,” Kirby said.

“There is this growing defense cooperation between Iran and Russia, and it’s not only certainly going to make things in Ukraine more difficult, but it could certainly make the security situation in the Middle East more difficult,” Kirby added.

The White House has previously warned of deepening military ties between Russia and Iran amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said last July that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with hundreds of unmanned drones for use in Ukraine.

And last November, CNN reported that Iran was preparing to send additional weapons to Russia, including short-range missiles.

Kirby said in December that U.S. believed Moscow and Tehran “are considering the establishment of a joint production line for lethal drones in Russia.”

Friday marked one year since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration announced a fresh raft of sanctions targeting the Russia economy in conjunction with the anniversary, as well as a new package of military and economic assistance for Ukraine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war

    The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people Friday, aiming them at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine. Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted in one of the U.S. Treasury Department's "most significant sanctions actions to date,” according to the agency. The action, taken in coordination with Group of Seven allies, seeks to punish 250 people and firms, puts financial blocks on banks, arms dealers and technology companies tied to weapons production, and goes after alleged sanctions evaders in countries from the United Arab Emirates to Switzerland.

  • The AP Interview: Biden ready to run, US first lady says

    U.S. first lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Friday that there's “pretty much” nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement. Although Biden has long said that it's his intention to seek reelection, he has yet to make it official, and he's struggled to dispel questions about whether he's too old to continue serving as president. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.

  • Ukraine: The Latest podcast - Europe reflects on a year of war

    For a year today, the Telegraph's team of experts in London and correspondents on-the-ground have been analysing Putin's invasion of Ukraine every weekday on Ukraine: The Latest podcast.

  • Nigeria election 2023: Charts that explain the nation

    The BBC tracks the issues facing Nigerians as the country chooses a new president on 25 February.

  • U.N. ambassador warns it would be a 'game-changer' if China provides lethal aid to Russia

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned on Friday that if China provides lethal aid to Russia, it would be a "game-changer."

  • Israeli forces kill 11 Palestinians in West Bank raid, scores more wounded

    The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired six rockets from the Gaza Strip toward the country's south early Thursday, hours after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank triggered a fierce gun battle in which 11 Palestinians were killed.

  • Zelensky plans to meet with China’s Xi on proposed peace plan

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he planned to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping about China's proposed peace plan, released on the first anniversary of the war.

  • Bones under Highlands kitchen floor are Iron Age burial site

    The discovery under an estate office in Applecross was thought to be an 18th century crime scene.

  • Less Lord Kitchener, more Dirty Harry – Kyiv tells new recruits to use anger as a weapon

    In a land already tired and bleeding from a year of all-out war, men such as Hlib Babchyk are seen as either stout-hearted heroes or hotheads with a death wish.

  • GOP Rep. John James won't seek Michigan's open Senate seat

    Republican Rep. John James filed paperwork Friday to run for reelection to his Detroit-area House seat, opting against a campaign for the Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Debbie Stabenow in 2024. James, a 41-year-old first-term representative and rising star in the party, had been considered one of Republicans' most promising potential Senate candidates.

  • DeSantis wants to make it harder for undocumented immigrants to work and go to college in Florida

    The governor wants the legislature to repeal an in-state tuition measure that his lieutenant governor, Jeanette Nuñez, introduced when she was in the Florida House.

  • Yellen chastises Russian delegation at G-20 meeting in India on anniversary of Ukraine invasion

    ‘I urge the Russian officials here at the G-20 to understand that their continued work for the Kremlin makes them complicit in Putin's atrocities,’ says the U.S. Treasury secretary.

  • Ukraine Has Everything for Victory This Year, Says Zelenskiy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr&nbsp;says he is "sure that there will be victory -- we have everything for this" at a news conference in Kyiv on Friday marking that one-year point of the Russian invasion. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • US ending extra help for groceries that started during COVID

    Nearly 30 million Americans who got extra government help with grocery bills during the pandemic will soon see that aid shrink — and there’s a big push to make sure they’re not surprised. Officials in 32 states and other jurisdictions have been using texts, voicemails, snail mail, flyers and social media posts — all in multiple languages — to let recipients know that their extra food stamps end after February's payments. “One of the scenarios you don’t want to see is the first time they’re aware of it is in the checkout line at the grocery store,” said Ellen Vollinger, an official with the Food Research & Action Center, a nonprofit organization.

  • Putin gave Biden a $12,000 writing set in 2021. It was among the unusual presents world leaders offered the US president that year.

    The State Department released its annual accounting of gifts in 2021, offering insight into the politics of presents at the highest levels of power.

  • Tebbutt murder-kidnap: Kenyan freed from prison after long campaign

    The BBC revealed last year that a senior Met officer who assisted the Kenyan investigation "omitted evidence".

  • New Mexico ranchers urge judge to halt 'aerial slaughter' of 150 wild cattle

    New Mexico ranchers urged a judge this week to halt the U.S. Forest Service's plans to conduct an "aerial slaughter" of 150 wild cattle across the Gila Wilderness.

  • US targets Russia with sanctions, tariffs on Ukraine war anniversary

    The United States marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday by announcing new sanctions against Russia and its allies, new export controls and tariffs aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage war. The aid did not include F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has requested. President Joe Biden was to consult leaders of the G7 allies and Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) to discuss what more aid can be provided to the Ukrainians.

  • Vietnam Property Debt Crisis Deepens as Major Developer Delays Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s property debt crisis is intensifying as the country’s second-largest developer joined the ranks of peers seeking debt extensions after failing to repay a bond on time. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends P

  • Iran calls 84% uranium enrichment allegation a 'conspiracy'

    Iranian state television on Friday offered an extended defense against an accusation attributed to international inspectors that it enriched uranium to 84% purity, with an official calling it part of a “conspiracy” against Tehran amid tensions over its nuclear program. The comments by Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear program, sought to portray any detection of uranium particles enriched to that level as a momentary side effect of trying to reach a finished product of 60% purity — which Tehran already has announced it is producing. Tehran has long insisted its program is for peaceful purposes, though the International Atomic Energy Agency, Western intelligence agencies and nonproliferation experts say Iran pursued a secret nuclear weapons program up until 2003.