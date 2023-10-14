White House on new Russian attempts to attack in Donbas: Progress looks meagre

The White House has said that new attempts by the Russian occupation forces to advance in the vicinity of Lyman and Avdiivka did not come as a surprise to the United States.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications for the US National Security Council, said this in an interview with Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He stressed that the US is confident that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will repel these Russian attacks.

Kirby compared Russia’s actions to their failed winter offensive last year, when the Russian military was using wave attack tactics, throwing masses of poorly trained soldiers directly onto the battlefield without proper equipment.

He said Russia does not care about the lives of its soldiers and is voluntarily sacrificing them to achieve its goals, and Ukraine is "fighting effectively and smartly".

Kirby emphasised that Ukrainians are working hard to repel Russia’s offensive manoeuvres. This leads to the results of the Russian offensive looking very insignificant.

At the same time, he noted that the attempts of the Russian forces to advance show the need for further support of Ukraine from the United States.

He believes that this should serve as an imperative for the US Congress to honour its obligations to the Ukrainian people and take action to maintain military support.

Kirby previously reported that the United States has information that North Korea has supplied a thousand containers of "military equipment" to Russia and expects to receive heavy weapons, including aircraft, in exchange.

