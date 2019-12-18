The White House said Trump 'will be working all day.' Instead he's been angrily tweeting about impeachment.

Working hard or hardly working?

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Wednesday said President Trump would mostly be focusing on his job as the nation's commander-in-chief while the House debates impeachment before a planned vote later in the day. His aides would reportedly keep him up to date, and he would try to catch some of the proceedings in between meetings.

It certainly seems like he's doing just that — soon after, Trump sent a patented all-caps tweet, accusing the "radical left" of pushing "atrocious lies" in an "assault" on the United States and the GOP.









Tweeted eight minutes apart. pic.twitter.com/JXodxmqW2m — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 18, 2019

To be fair, Grisham did not say the president wouldn't have time to get on social media in between all those meetings.

