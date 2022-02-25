White House to sanction Putin for invasion of Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Jen Psaki
    Jen Psaki
    American political advisor and White House press secretary
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister


The Biden administration will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in Moscow in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Friday.

The move follows an announcement from the European Union earlier in the day that it would sanction Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov directly for the country's attack on neighboring Ukraine.

Prior to the announcement, President Biden spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Psaki said. Biden a day earlier didn't rule out sanctioning Putin directly, but would not say whether he would pursue such a step.

"The president's strong view and strong principle from the beginning of this conflict... has been to take action in steps in alignment with our European partners and this is evidence of that," Psaki said when asked what changed.

Sanctioning a world leader directly is a rare step that comes days after Putin authorized military attacks on Ukraine. Russian military forces have moved closer to the capital of Kyiv, and U.S. officials have warned Russia may attempt to decapitate the Ukrainian government and replace it with pro-Russian leaders.

The Biden administration has rolled out phased sanctions in recent days in response to the attacks on Ukraine. Biden announced Tuesday sanctions on multiple Russian financial institutions and Russian oligarchs.

The president on Thursday hit two of Russia's biggest banks with sanctions, said the U.S. would limit exports of certain goods to Russia, and froze the assets of additional Russian oligarchs.

The administration has said sanctions announced alongside European allies are meant to project a unified front and cripple the Russian economy over time to make the invasion of Ukraine untenable.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Will Target Putin’s Assets Like Every Other Tyrant

    Peter Klaunzer/Pool/Keystone viaGetty ImagesPresident Joe Biden is planning to levy sanctions personally against Russian President Vladimir Putin as he wages an all-out assault in Ukraine, the White House announced on Friday, a major escalation in the economic punishments being levied against Russia and its leadership.“In alignment with the decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov,” White House press secretary Je

  • Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

    The latest:Tens of thousands flee Ukraine after Russian invasionU.S. to sanction Putin, LavrovChina lays out 5-point position on Russia's invasion of UkraineNATO Response Force deploys for first timeUkraine's energy ministry says Russian forces at Chernobyl holding staff hostageRussia moves to restrict Facebook access amid Ukraine invasionZelensky to EU leaders: "This might be the last time you see me alive"EU to freeze Putin and Lavrov's assetsIn photos: How Russia's attack is unfolding in Ukra

  • Biden slaps sanctions on Putin as Russian president continues attack on Ukraine

    Biden imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war on Ukraine, tightening an economic pressure campaign.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle's meeting with Jan. 6 committee goes awry

    Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.

  • Trump, who was impeached for withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine, said 'this deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened' if he were in office

    Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.

  • These Countries Have ‘Disgraced Themselves’ in Blocking Russian Sanctions

    Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac

  • Cracks emerge between Beijing and Moscow as two Chinese banks restrict lending

    Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases in a sign that cracks may be emerging between Beijing and Moscow as the Kremlin faces harsh international sanctions.

  • Here's what Senators John Kennedy, Bill Cassidy have to say about Supreme Court pick

    If the U.S. Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

  • Ukrainian ambassador says Russian platoon surrendered to Ukrainian forces

    Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians." At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered." "They didn't know that they were...

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn says it was 'extremely inappropriate' for Biden to announce SCOTUS pick 'just days after an unprovoked full scale invasion by Russia'

    Senate Judiciary Republicans also said Biden was "more interested in sticking to his self imposed timeline than focusing on the crisis at hand."

  • Barack Obama Releases Statement On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.

  • Who are Russia's allies in the Ukraine conflict and what is their stance?

    President Vladimir Putin's allies China, Belarus and other countries have offered limited to no resources in Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • Report: China told Russia about U.S. intel on invasion

    U.S. officials tried half a dozen times over three months to get China to help head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine — but were repeatedly rebuffed by Beijing, The New York Times reports.Why it matters: The U.S. kept presenting Beijing with intelligence on Russia's buildup around Ukraine "and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade," according to The Times. The Chinese, including the foreign minister and the ambassador to the U.S., said they did not think an invasion was in the works

  • On the eve of war, Tucker Carlson defended Putin. Now he's backpedaling

    Along with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Carlson has downplayed Russian aggression against Ukraine and NATO. Thursday, he tried to change his tune.

  • Sens. Rubio, Scott, take Miami’s Ketanji Brown Jackson across the ‘finish line’ | Editorial

    Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it from short list to finalist. From Palmetto Senior High superstar to a starring role as President Biden’s nominee for the highest court in the land.

  • Finland says debate on NATO membership 'will change' after Russian invasion

    Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will change the debate around NATO membership within her country."Finland is not currently facing an immediate military threat, but it is also now clear that the debate on NATO membership in Finland will change," Marin said, YLE News reported.Finland has been debating for months whether the country should apply for NATO membership, with Marin saying it would require...

  • France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's foreign minister said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about using nuclear weapons, needs to understand that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance, but he ruled out NATO-led military intervention to defend Ukraine. Asked whether Putin's threat of "such consequences that you have never encountered in your history" was tantamount to threatening Russian use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it was indeed understood as such.

  • Serbia will not impose sanctions against Moscow, president says

    Serbia respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and considers Russia's military action against it to be "wrong," but will not impose sanctions against Moscow, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Serbia, led by Vucic, is performing a delicate balancing act between its European aspirations, partnership with NATO and its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia. But as tensions between Russia and the European Union over Ukraine are rising, Serbia is under pressure to harmonise its foreign policy with that of the EU, which it aims to join, and introduce sanctions against Moscow, among other things.

  • China blames U.S. for war in Ukraine, even as it appears increasingly uncomfortable with standing by Russia

    China blames U.S. for war in Ukraine, even as it appears increasingly uncomfortable with standing by Russia

  • Psaki on Cruz 'Peanuts' character comparison: 'Don't tell him I like Peppermint Patty'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) criticism of her, comparing her to the "Peanuts" character Peppermint Patty.A reporter made Psaki aware of comments Cruz made during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday night, saying that she wanted to give the press secretary an opportunity to respond."Senator Ted Cruz is speaking at CPAC and you came up," the...