White House says assassinating Putin is 'not the position' of the U.S. government

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myah Ward
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Lindsey Graham
    Lindsey Graham
    American politician
  • Jen Psaki
    Jen Psaki
    American political advisor and White House press secretary
  • Claus von Stauffenberg
    German army officer and aristocrat

The White House on Friday shut down Sen. Lindsey Graham’s calls for the assassination of Vladimir Putin, as the Russian president continues to escalate his attack on Ukraine.

“That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you'd hear come from the mouths of anybody working in this administration,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, when asked for a response to the South Carolina Republican’s commentary.

Graham called for a Julius Caesar-style killing of Putin on Twitter late Thursday, referring to Brutus, a historical figure who assassinated Caesar. He also referenced Claus von Stauffenberg, an army officer who attempted and failed to kill Adolf Hitler. The suggestion drew ire from members of Congress, from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who called Graham’s comment an “incredibly bad idea” and said, “we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state.”

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” Graham tweeted. “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”

Graham’s communications director sought to clarify his comments Thursday night, noting that Graham said on NewsMax that he was “okay with a coup to remove Putin as well.”

“Basic point, Putin has to go,” Kevin Bishop said on Twitter. “He also noted it will be - has to be - the Russian people who do it. They control the 'off ramp' to this ordeal.”

Psaki was also pressed on Graham’s view that a diplomatic solution is not possible as long as Putin is in power, and whether the White House shares this assessment.

“President Putin has the ability to deescalate. We have left the door open for months now to be engaged through deescalation,” Psaki said. “But no, we are not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country or regime change. That is not the policy of the United States.”

Recommended Stories

  • Governors order state agencies to cut financial ties with Russia

    Governors across the U.S. are instructing state agencies to cut financial ties with Russia amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.The big picture: Dozens of states have taken steps to condemn Russia and join the federal government in supporting Ukrainians. Many have sought ways to take direct action to sanction the Russian government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed an executive ord

  • UN offers mediation to put Libya back on path to election

    The United Nations' top official in conflict-scarred Libya offered Friday to mediate between political rivals in a renewed push for long-delayed elections, warning against "escalation" after a parallel government took office.

  • Joy Behar on Graham statement: 'You don't think that Putin could use that as propaganda?'

    "The View" co-host Joy Behar raised concerns that Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) call to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin could be used by Putin as propaganda.During a Friday segment on the show, "The View" played a clip of Graham's remarks in an interview with Fox News, in which the senator called for someone to assassinate the Russian president."How does this end? Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate. Is there a Brutus in...

  • Historically neutral Sweden and Finland weigh NATO membership

    A new poll out Friday found for the first time that a majority of Swedes favor joining NATO as Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalates. Driving the news: 51% of Swedes are in favor of joining NATO, up from 42% in January, according to a poll by Demoskop and commissioned by Aftonbladet newspaper.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSwedes in opposition to joining NATO fell from 37% to 27%, the poll found.Sweden and close ally Finland a

  • EXPLAINER: Why a no-fly zone is unlikely in Ukraine

    Russia’s attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has renewed calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite the repeated rejection of the idea by western leaders concerned about triggering a wider war in Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday asked the people of Western Europe to demand that their leaders change course because the shelling of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine threatens the security of the entire continent.

  • Outcry after US senator Lindsey Graham suggests Putin’s assassination

    The Republican senator doubled down on his Thursday comments as lawmakers on the right and left react with dismay and outrage Lindsey Graham said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would only end would be for someone in Russia to ‘take this guy out’. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images Lindsey Graham has attracted widespread condemnation after the South Carolina senator suggested Vladimir Putin should be assassinated in order to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Graham first made th

  • White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

    South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing pushback from the White House and all corners of Washington after calling for the assassination of President Vladimir Putin by the Russian people

  • Graham faces backlash for suggesting someone should assassinate Putin

    Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was swiftly rebuked by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for remarks he made suggesting that Russians with access to President Vladimir Putin should assassinate him. Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.

  • CooperCompanies Contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

    As a global consumer medical device company, we recognize the powerful role we can play in contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a collection o...

  • WFP ramps up food aid to Ukraine amid reports of severe shortages

    The World Food Programme said on Friday it is ramping up food aid to war-torn Ukraine, citing reports of severe shortages of food and water in Kyiv, the capital, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The U.N. agency said it is in the process of finding partners in Ukraine to help it distribute the food, and that it will also assist Ukrainian refugees coming across the border to neighbouring countries. Ukraine closed its ports last Thursday after Russian forces invaded in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

  • Bill Barr Says Donald Trump Slapped Desk in Anger When He Told President Voter Fraud Claims Were 'Bulls---'

    The former attorney general said Trump "was asking about different theories" but was told none of them had merit before he offered to resign

  • Donald Trump reportedly has yet to post on Truth Social since he launched the social-media app 2 weeks ago

    Donald Trump has spoken about Russia's invasion of Ukraine in interviews, but hasn't posted his thoughts about it on his app, Axios reported.

  • Finnish leader meets Biden, weighs NATO as war deepens

    President Joe Biden met with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto Friday with the Finns at a crossroads: Whether to move closer to the rest of Europe and the West by trying to join NATO as neighboring Russia pummels Ukraine. Finland, as well as neighbor Sweden, for years has resisted joining NATO, with Nordic European Union members seeking to remain neutral between Russia and the West.

  • SEC basketball Tournament 2022 bracket based on standings if regular season ended today

    The SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida, is about two weeks away, with teams having four regular season games remaining. Here's the schedule based on today's standings

  • Lindsey Graham encourages Russians to assassinate Putin: 'Take this guy out'

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine commands the world’s attention, U.S. senator Lindsey Graham weighed in the matter.

  • Russian Media Analyst on Putin’s Media Crackdown and Ukraine’s Wartime Unity

    On Friday the Russian parliament passed a bill to crack down on the country’s last remaining independent media outlets in the wake of last week’s invasion of Ukraine and the blowback that the government has received for its actions. In order to stifle critical cover, the government is introducing sentences of up to 15 years […]

  • Roofer in question, Record-breaking home sale and luxury condos - Week in Review

    Not yet a subscriber? Palm Beach Post's Rob Landers brings you some of the subscriber exclusive stories you might have missed this week.

  • Bucyrus police arrest Richland County man after high-speed chase ends in Wyandot County

    A Bucyrus officer tried to stop a black Pontiac G6 for a red light violation at approximately 7:42 p.m. Thursday at North Lane and East Mary streets.

  • Ukraine: No Radiation Danger After Russian Shelling Caused Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant to Catch Fire

    ReutersEurope’s largest atomic energy plant is now under Russia’s control, according to a statement by Ukraine’s nuclear power regulatory body. “Currently, the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is occupied by the military forces of the Russian Federation,” it said in a statement Friday. “The plant’s staff continues to work on power units, ensuring the stable operation of nuclear facilities,” nuclear power operator Energoatom confirmed in a statement on Telegram. “Unfortunately, there are dead and wou

  • U.S. stocks end sharply lower Friday, capping a rough week on Wall Street as Russia expands its war in Ukraine

    The Dow finished nearly 200 points lower Friday, capping another rough week on Wall Street as Russia expanded its war in Ukraine to the nation's south and igniting a fire Friday at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The blaze now has been extinguished, but not before it sparked fears that an intensifying conflict in Eastern Europe could reach beyond Ukraine's borders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.5% on Friday, but lost 1.3% for the week, ending near 33,610, while booking four strai