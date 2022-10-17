Biden doesn’t regret calling Liz Truss tax cuts ‘mistake’ after recent criticism of plan

Britain Truss in Trouble (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said President Joe Biden is standing by his recent comments about UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abandoned tax cut plan.

Over the weekend, Mr Biden said it was “predictable” that Ms Truss and her Tory government would be forced to walk back plans to aggressively cut taxes without corresponding spending cuts after the proposal roiled financial markets and sent the Pound tumbling against the US dollar.

“I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake," said Mr Biden. He added that he “disagree[s] with the policy”.

Asked if Mr Biden regrets the comments, which were an unusual public statement regarding an ally’s domestic policies, Ms Jean-Pierre said: “No”.