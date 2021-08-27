White House says Biden doesn’t want Kabul terrorists ‘to live on the earth anymore’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
During a White House briefing on Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question to clarify President Biden’s comments on Thursday, when he said, “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” referring to the people behind the bombing in the airport in Kabul. Psaki responded that Biden made clear that “he does not want them to live on the earth anymore.”