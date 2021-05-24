White House says Biden will sign bill allowing cruise ships to return to Alaska

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden will sign the Alaska tourism bill on Monday, allowing cruise ships to return to the state this year.

"This law will allow large cruise ships to visit Alaska this year, a critical step toward returning to normal in a state where one in 10 jobs is in the tourism industry," Psaki said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose in Washington)

