White House says Biden's statement about Armageddon ‘not based on new intelligence’

She added that the United States takes the Russian dictator’s nuclear threats seriously.

“The comments of the U.S. President underscore what we’ve said many times before, namely how seriously we take the threat of nuclear weapons,” Jean-Pierre said. “We did the same when Russia made such threats during the conflict (before).”

The White House spokeswoman clarified that the United States hasn’t received new data related to Russian nuclear threats, and "doesn’t see any reason to change the deployment of strategic nuclear forces."

On Oct. 7, US President Joe Biden said the nuclear threats of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might lead to Armageddon. He said that Russia doesn’t use "light tactical (nuclear) weapons."

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence said that they consider the threat of Russia's use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine "very high."

At the same time, according to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, Russia is not expected to launch a nuclear strike in the near future.

The United States has said that in the event of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the response of Washington and its allies will be decisive. Washington has warned the Kremlin of "catastrophic consequences” should it attack non-nuclear Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

On Sept. 21, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after announcing mobilization in Russia, once again threatened Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons, saying "this is not a bluff."



