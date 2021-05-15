White House says it 'communicated directly' to Israelis that safety of journalists in Gaza is 'paramount' after media building was bombed

White House says it 'communicated directly' to Israelis that safety of journalists in Gaza is 'paramount' after media building was bombed
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Connor Perrett
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Al Jalaa tower
A thick column of smoke rises from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 15, 2021 Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • The White House has spoken with the Israeli government after its military destroyed a building that houses media outlets.

  • Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House told Israel that the safety of the media is of "paramount responsibility."

  • The Israeli military executed an airstrike that destroyed the building that houses journalists working for the AP and Al Jazeera.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The White House has communicated with Israeli officials following the Israeli military's airstrike that destroyed the building that houses media outlets, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.

"We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet Saturday.

According to The New York Times, the Israel Defense Forces claimed it struck the building because it contained military assets belonging to Hamas.

Gary Pruitt, the president and CEO of The Associated Press, on Saturday said in a statement he was "horrified" after the military destroyed the building that housed its local bureau. He said about a dozen journalists working for the AP had to quickly evacuate the building.

People inside the building reportedly received a one-hour evacuation notice ahead of the airstrike and were not permitted to remove any of their equipment.

Al Jazeera also condemned the airstrike in a statement Saturday.

"Al Jazeera calls on all media and human rights institutions to join forces in denouncing these ruthless bombings and to hold the government of Israel accountable for deliberately targeting journalists and media institutions," it said.

"The destruction of Al Jazeera offices and that of other media organizations in al-Jalaa tower in Gaza is a blatant violation of human rights and is internationally considered a war crime," said Mostefa Souag, the acting director-general of Al Jazeera Media Network.

As Insider's John Haltiwanger noted, Biden last week expressed continued support for Israel, putting him at odds with some members of his own party who have grown increasingly critical of Israel.

"Israel has the right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory," Biden told reporters last week.

"My hope is that we'll see this coming to a conclusion sooner than later," he added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Show Recovery as Inflation Fears Subside

    The S&P 500 recovered quite nicely during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see the market recover after the fears of inflation got out of hand a few days ago.

  • Seth Rogen Was Almost in ‘8 Mile': It Was the ‘Weirdest Audition I Ever Did’

    Seth Rogen had a chance to land the role of Eminem’s sidekick in the 2002 film “8 Mile” but, um, let’s just say the audition didn’t go so well. In fact, Rogen considers the experience, “the weirdest audition I ever did” to this day. Rogen talks about the ill-fated audition in his new book, “Yearbook,” a collection of anecdotes from the actor’s Canadian upbringing, as well as his misadventures in showbiz. He writes that when he was asked to read for the role of Cheddar Bob — a friend of Eminem’s character, Rabbit — he was told that the film’s casting director was so uncomfortable with the “rappery” quality of the dialogue that actors vying for the role would have to bring a buddy to run lines with instead. “Which is f—ing nuts,” Rogen said. Rogen approached none other than his friend and former “Freaks & Geeks” costar Jason Segel to be his scene partner, who, as it so happened, revealed was also auditioning for the part. “We asked our agents if our auditions could be scheduled one right after the other, so that one of us could audition for Cheddar, with the other reading the Rabbit part, and then we’d switch,” Rogen wrote. “We had a sleepover at my apartment the night before the auditions so we could rehearse and then carpooled to the audition together.” However, Rogen said that having a buddy in the room did more harm than good for each of their prospects. Rogen went first with Segel pitching him lines from behind the camera. Both actors quickly learned that lines like, “Yo, yo, mothaf—a! It’s Chedda! What up, b—-!” and “Yo, yo, Rabbit! You gotta record your s— at Paisley Park, yo!” did not roll off the tongue so easily. “I started laughing hysterically,” Rogen said. “And so did Jason. We literally couldn’t make it through the auditions. As soon as one of us started the scene, the other would lose it…It was so silly, we couldn’t finish. We just excused ourselves and saw ourselves out, tears streaming down our faces.” Unsurprisingly, neither actor booked the gig. The role of Cheddar Bob would eventually go to Evan Jones. “8 Mile” became a commercial and critical smash, even earning Eminem a Best Original Song Oscar for “Lose Yourself.” Rogen harbors no regrets though. “Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times,” Rogen said, “Add the fact that one of my best friends is watching me do it and that we’re both reading for rappers from Detroit, which we could not have been less right for.” Rogen eventually found his feature-length footing in films like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.” Read original story Seth Rogen Was Almost in ‘8 Mile': It Was the ‘Weirdest Audition I Ever Did’ At TheWrap

  • Klopp plans Mane talks after Liverpool star's snub

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he will speak to Sadio Mane after the Senegal forward snubbed him following Thursday's 4-2 win at Manchester United.

  • Racist attacks revive demand for Asian American Studies

    As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye: “Asian American.” The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didn't know Asian American-focused classes were even an option at the Hanover, New Hampshire, campus. The biomedical-engineering major ended up enrolling in “Gender and Sexuality in Asian American Literature" and now wishes he could minor in Asian American Studies.

  • AP statement on Israeli attack on office building

    An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday. All AP employees and freelancers evacuated the building safely. (May 15)

  • Bank of England Official: It’s ‘Probable’ UK Will Launch a Digital Currency

    Sir Jon Cunliffe expressed the concern that consumers may find stablecoins more attractive than bank offerings.

  • Lies on Social Media Inflame Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    In a 28-second video, which was posted to Twitter this week by a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip appeared to launch rocket attacks at Israelis from densely populated civilian areas. At least that is what Netanyahu’s spokesman, Ofir Gendelman, said the video portrayed. But his tweet with the footage, which was shared hundreds of times as the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis escalated, was not from Gaza. It was not even from this week. Instead, the video that he shared, which can be found on many YouTube channels and other video-hosting sites, was from 2018. And according to captions on older versions of the video, it showed militants firing rockets not from Gaza but from Syria or Libya. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The video was just one piece of misinformation that has circulated on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media this week about the rising violence between Israelis and Palestinians, as Israeli military ground forces attacked Gaza early Friday. The false information has included videos, photos and clips of text purported to be from government officials in the region, with posts baselessly claiming early this week that Israeli soldiers had invaded Gaza, or that Palestinian mobs were about to rampage through sleepy Israeli suburbs. The lies have been amplified as they have been shared thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook, spreading to WhatsApp and Telegram groups that have thousands of members, according to an analysis by The New York Times. The effect of the misinformation is potentially deadly, disinformation experts said, inflaming tensions between Israelis and Palestinians when suspicions and distrust have already run high. “A lot of it is rumor and broken telephone, but it is being shared right now because people are desperate to share information about the unfolding situation,” said Arieh Kovler, a political analyst and independent researcher in Jerusalem who studies misinformation. “What makes it more confusing is that it is a mix of false claims and genuine stuff, which is being attributed to the wrong place or the wrong time.” Twitter, TikTok and Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, did not respond to requests for comment. Christina LoNigro, a spokeswoman for WhatsApp, said the company had put limits on how many times people could forward a message as a way of clamping down on misinformation. The Times found several pieces of misinformation that spread across Israeli and Palestinian neighborhood and activist WhatsApp groups this week. One, which appeared as a block of Hebrew text or an audio file, contained a warning that Palestinian mobs were preparing to descend on Israeli citizens. “Palestinians are coming, parents protect your children,” read the message, which pointed specifically to several suburban areas north of Tel Aviv. Thousands of people were in one of the Telegram groups where the post was shared; the post then appeared in several WhatsApp groups, which had dozens to hundreds of members. Israeli police did not respond to a request for comment. There were no reports of violence in the areas mentioned in the message. In another post early this week, which was written in Arabic and sent to a WhatsApp group with over 200 members, warnings flashed that Israeli soldiers were set to invade the Gaza Strip. “The invasion is coming,” read the text, which urged people to pray for their families. Arabic and Hebrew-language news sources also appeared to amplify some misinformation. Several Israeli news outlets recently discussed a video that showed a family walking to a funeral with a wrapped body, only to drop the body when a police siren sounded. The video was cited by the news organizations as evidence that Palestinian families were holding fake funerals and exaggerating the number of people killed in the conflict. In fact, the video appeared on YouTube over a year ago and may have shown a Jordanian family holding a fake funeral, according to a caption left on the original video. Clips of another video showing religious Jews tearing their clothing as a sign of devotion also circulated on Arabic-language news sites this week. The clips were cited as evidence that Jews were faking their own injuries in clashes in Jerusalem. That was false. The video had been uploaded to WhatsApp and Facebook several times earlier this year, according to The Times analysis. There is a long history of misinformation being shared among Israeli and Palestinian groups, with false claims and conspiracies spiking during moments of heightened violence in the region. In recent years, Facebook has removed several disinformation campaigns by Iran aimed at stoking tensions among Israelis and Palestinians. Twitter also took down a network of fake accounts in 2019 that was used to smear opponents of Netanyahu. The grainy video that Gendelman shared on Twitter on Wednesday, which purportedly showed Palestinian militants launching rocket attacks at Israelis, was removed Thursday after Twitter labeled it “misleading content.” Gendelman’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Gendelman appears to have mischaracterized the contents of other videos as well. On Tuesday, he posted a video on Twitter showing three adult men being instructed to lie on the floor, with their bodies being arranged by a crowd nearby. Gendelman said the video showed Palestinians staging bodies for a photo opportunity. Kovler, who traced the video back to its source, said the video had been posted in March to TikTok. Its accompanying text said the footage showed people practicing for a bomb drill. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • '30 days to find a job:' Over 2 million workers face unemployment benefits cliff

    More than 2 million workers could see their jobless benefits slashed or eliminated altogether next month as more states opt out of federal unemployment programs.

  • White House talks police reform after release of video of Charleston inmate death

    The White House said Friday it is aware of the death of Jamal Sutherland and said President Joe Biden’s “focus and belief is that police reform is long overdue.”

  • Hall of Fame Broadcaster Marv Albert to Retire After NBA Playoffs

    Marv Albert, the legendary sports broadcaster currently calling NBA games on TNT, will retire after this year’s NBA Playoffs, a person familiar with the situation told TheWrap. The individual added that TNT and Albert, who turns 80 next month, will formally announce his retirement plans early next week. Albert has been known for decades as the “voice of the New York Knicks” — and, more recently, as “the voice of basketball” — for his long-running tenure as the lead announcer with TNT and for his signature “Yes!” call during games. Albert spent four decades calling games for the Knicks over two separate runs, and he’s worked for NBC Sports, TNT, YES for the New Jersey Nets and has called sports outside of basketball, including Wimbledon, Monday Night Football, New York Rangers games and as a reporter for two World Series. It’s unclear who will be Albert’s partner for his final games on TNT during the NBA playoffs; his last game is expected to be a call for the Eastern Conference Finals. TNT announcer Chris Webber recently exited the network ahead of the NBA playoffs, but the New York Post adds that Webber’s departure and Albert’s retirement are unrelated. The New York Post first reported the news of Albert’s retirement. Read original story Hall of Fame Broadcaster Marv Albert to Retire After NBA Playoffs At TheWrap

  • Israeli airstrike levels high-rise building that housed media offices in Gaza

    An Israeli airstrike on Saturday flattened a high-rise building housing media offices for Al Jazeera, the AP and others in the Gaza Strip. Driving the news: The attack came nearly an hour after the Israeli military warned the building's owner that it was going to bombed and asked for it to be evacuated. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Israeli military said it bombed the building, which it claimed houses Hamas military facilities, in retaliation for the rocket attack on Tel Aviv earlier Saturday that killed at least one Israeli civilian. Hamas said it fired more than 40 rockets. A correspondent for Al Jazeera said, "I have been working here for 11 years. I have been covering many events from this building, we have lived personal professional experiences now everything, in two seconds, just vanished.” "We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP's bureau and other news organizations in Gaza," AP president and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement on Saturday. "This is an incredibly disturbing development ... We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life."The state of play: On Friday night, an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza. Palestinian sources said the strike hit the house while two families were there to celebrate Eid, the end to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. At least eight children and two women were killed.Gaza health officials said Saturday that 140 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of this latest conflict, including 60 women and children. Hamas meanwhile continued firing rockets toward southern Israel, mainly on the city of Beer Sheba. At least nine people, including two children, have been killed in Israel since Monday. Large protests took place Friday across the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces killed at least 11 Palestinians, including one man the Israeli military said attempted to attack soldiers. In Israel, the unrest between Jews and Arabs also continued. On Friday night, a molotov cocktail was thrown at a house owned by Arabs in Jaffa. A 12-year-old boy was seriously wounded. The family claimed Jewish extremists were behind the attack.The big picture: Ahead of a meeting with U.S. envoy Hady Amr, who arrived in the region on Friday, the Palestinian Authority criticized the U.S. position on the Gaza crisis and called the Biden administration to intervene. "The silence by the Biden administration about what Israel is doing and the claim it is self defense led to massacres in Gaza and the West Bank. We ask the U.S. to take action because it is the only party in the world who can stop Israeli aggression," President Abbas's spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement on Friday. President Biden pledged to have a more balanced policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict than the Trump administration. For now, the Biden administration has supported the Israeli operation in Gaza, pushing back on pressure from progressive Democrats and criticism from U.S. media.What's next: Israeli security officials said a successful strike on Hamas' tunnel system on Thursday could signal a possible shift by the Israeli government toward ending the operation. U.S. envoy Hady Amr will meet on Sunday with Israeli officials to discuss the de-escalation efforts. Go deeper...UN: 10,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalatesDespite U.S. envoy's visit, Israel not ready for de-escalation in GazaBiden: "Israel has a right to defend itself"Jerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab IsraelisLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fighting intensifies between Israel and Hamas

    Fighting has intensified between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces conducted an airstrike on a prominent high-rise building in Gaza City on Saturday. The bombing leveled the structure which had housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. CBS News Foreign Correspondent, Imtiaz Tyab joins from Tel Aviv to discuss the escalating violence.

  • Israel Ramps Up Bombardment of Gaza as Tanks and Troops Mass at the Border

    The Israeli military said it launched the most intense bombardment of its five-day military operation in the Gaza Strip, adding tank and artillery fire from the ground to its campaign of airstrikes.

  • Israeli strikes destroy Gaza tower housing Al Jazeera and other media

    The Israeli army told the owner of the Al-Jalaa tower about the strike an hour before the bombing

  • Michigan football and Ohio State Buckeyes to play November 27 at noon on Fox

    Michigan football's rivalry with Ohio State Buckeyes will resume Nov. 27 on Fox after 2020 edition of "The Game" was canceled because of COVID-19.

  • From "Fat Monica" to Fat Amy: How Hollywood Highlighted My Internalized Fatphobia

    Image Source: Grayson Gilcrease I have always been fat. The only time I've ever been a size zero was during the fourth grade.

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.

  • Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup

    The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, said a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. “Mindat town is now under siege and is bracing for an all-out assault by the junta troops from air and by land,” said a statement by the Chin Human Rights Organization.

  • The Heat pay a 40-year-old veteran $2.5 million even though he never plays, and players think more teams should do it

    Udonis Haslem may not play much for the Heat, but he plays a huge role as a mentor and leader in the locker room.

  • 1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

    Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday.