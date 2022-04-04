White House says congressional deal on COVID aid won't meet all "dire" needs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday said it welcomed progress on an emerging deal in Congress for additional COVID aid but said it would not meet all the "dire" needs that a higher amount of aid would achieve.

"We are encouraged by the strong progress that Congress is making in finalizing a deal," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

She noted that the White House had requested $22.5 billion rather than the $10 billion in the emerging agreement and said the lesser figure would not meet all of the country's "dire needs."

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason)