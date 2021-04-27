White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labelled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is considering options for maximizing global production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines at the lowest cost, including backing a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights, but no decision has been made, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"There are a lot of different ways to do that. Right now, that's one of the ways, but we have to assess what makes the most sense," Psaki said, adding that U.S. officials were studying whether it would be more effective to boost existing manufacturing of the vaccines in the United States.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai had not made a recommendation on the issue, and President Joe Biden had not made a decision, she said.

U.S. lawmakers and nonprofit groups are heaping pressure on the Biden administration to back the temporary patent waiver to help poor countries contain the pandemic as India and other countries battle a massive surge in cases.

The United States and several other countries have thus far blocked negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) about a proposal led by India and South Africa that would waive the IP rights of pharmaceutical companies to allow developing countries to produce COVID-19 vaccines.

Proponents are pushing Washington to change course ahead of another WTO meeting on the issue on April 30.

Critics say waiving the WTO's agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property could reduce the safety of vaccines, and that setting up production in new places would sap resources needed to boost production in existing locations.

Tai discussed the issue on Monday with drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca PLC, noting her interest in a solution that gave developing countries a role in addressing critical gaps in vaccine production and distribution.

U.S. industry executives believe Tai may be leaning toward backing the waiver after she called the gaping divide between developed and developing countries' access to medicines "completely unacceptable" and said industry needed to make sacrifices in times of crisis.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax shares jump after Biden says focusing on its vaccine

    "The problem is right now we have to make sure we have other vaccines like Novavax and others coming on, probably," he said. The president said discussions were on to decide when to send COVID-19 vaccines to other nations, including India, which has been grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases. The company is expected to report data from its ongoing large, late-stage study in the United States and Mexico during the second quarter of this year.

  • Are people protected from COVID-19 after 1 shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    Illinois health officials announced 2,556 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 related deaths Tuesday.

  • Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 5,271 new cases and 46 new deaths

    Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,271 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 46 new deaths. Of those who died, all were residents.

  • Where are the Republican COVID-19 heroes willing to risk their careers to save lives?

    This liberal's plea to 'pro-life' party leaders: Promote the COVID-19 vaccination as an act of patriotism, not partisanship. Help end this pandemic.

  • AP PHOTOS: Mass funeral pyres reflect India's COVID crisis

    Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks for kindling, as a record surge of illness is collapsing India's tattered health care system. India's surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left families and patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, the relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment. The 350,179 new cases pushed India’s total past 17 million, behind only the United States.

  • Why No One Is Wearing Masks at the 2021 Oscars

    Many of you have noticed that most celebs aren't wearing masks at the #Oscars. So what's the reason? Here’s the deal.

  • U.S. looks to boost coronavirus aid to India amid devastating surge in infections

    With life-saving oxygen in short supply, family members in India are left on their own to ferry coronavirus patients from hospital to hospital in search of treatment as the country is engulfed in a devastating new surge of infections. Too often their efforts end in mourning.

  • Community health centers to get $1 billion to become 'state-of-the-art' facilities, improve equity

    The Department of Health and Human Services said the funding will help meet President Joe Biden's goal of improving equity in battling COVID-19.

  • Portugal's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Friday -president

    LISBON (Reuters) -Portugal's state of emergency, the highest level of coronavirus alert, will end on Friday, the president announced, as infections drop sharply and the country prepares to further ease a strict lockdown imposed more than three months ago. Declared in mid-January to tackle what was then the world's worst increase in infections, the state of emergency allowed the government to impose tough measures to suspend people's rights and freedoms. "Without a state of emergency, it is necessary to maintain or adopt all essential measures to prevent setbacks," President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said in a televised address on Tuesday.

  • Independent autopsy shows Andrew Brown was shot 5 times, once in the back of the head: Family

    The announcement came a day after family members were allowed to view what they described as a 20-second clip from one police body camera of the unarmed Brown being shot to death with his hands on the steering wheel of his car outside his home in Elizabeth City. Wayne Kendall, an attorney representing Brown's family, displayed autopsy graphics pointing out that Brown was shot four times in his right arm. Kendall described those wounds as glancing wounds that did not kill Brown.

  • COVID pandemic triggers UK's biggest employment drop for over 50s since 1980s

    A new study reveals the pandemic has created a 'U-shaped' employment shock, which impacted older and younger workers more than those in the middle of the age distribution.

  • 19-year-old killed in Rock Hill shooting identified, officials say killing self-defense

    The deceased man, 19, threatened to kill others, police and prosecutors said.

  • Capitol riot suspect says her mesh mask, which may violate court order, is inspired by Lana Del Rey

    Woman came to be known as “bullhorn lady” following 6 January attack

  • Biden's tricky China balancing act

    As its 100-day mark nears, the new administration's strategy in dealing with the surging power is still taking shape — but some elements are coming into focus.

  • Police 'executed' Black man in North Carolina shooting, lawyers say

    (Reuters) -Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina during an attempted arrest last week, said body camera footage showed Brown had been "executed" and accused officials of withholding evidence. Lawyers said the 42-year-old Brown had his hands on the steering wheel of his car when multiple deputies began firing at him in his driveway in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border. The deputies continued to shoot after Brown drove his vehicle away from them, according to Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who said Brown never presented a threat to the team of seven or eight officers at the scene.

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $5 in 2021

    This article will take a look at the 10 best stocks under $5 in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks’ outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for the fastest-growing industries to invest in and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks Under $5 in 2021. Many investors wonder […]

  • US to limit immigration arrests at courthouses under Biden

    Immigration arrests at courthouses will be more limited than they were under President Donald Trump under a change of policy announced Tuesday by the Biden administration. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would no longer be authorized to carry out routine arrests at courthouses, a practice that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said discouraged people from attending court hearings and cooperating with law enforcement. ICE can make arrests at courthouses in cases involving matters of national security or if the person poses a threat to public safety.

  • A major COVID-19 outbreak among US diplomatic staff in India has left 2 dead and over 100 infected: CNN

    The United States has consulates across India and an embassy in New Delhi, but it's unclear which location experienced the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • What you need to know if you are thinking of cruising this summer

    After more than a year without cruises, it looks like vacations at sea may finally become available for U.S. residents in the Caribbean and elsewhere this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

  • What India's COVID disaster means for the world economy

    India's abject failure to cope with surging COVID cases has global implications, from vaccine supply to threat of 'double mutant' spreading across the world.