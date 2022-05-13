White House Says Currently No Plans To Share COVID-19 Shots With North Korea Battling Outbreak
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jen PsakiAmerican political advisor and White House press secretary
The Biden administration says it currently has no plans to share COVID-19 vaccines with North Korea, Reuters reported citing White House press secretary Jen Psaki. However, it supported providing aid to North Korea.
North Korea reported its first COVID-19 outbreak, calling it the "gravest national emergency" and ordering a national lockdown.
The state media said an omicron variant had been detected in Pyongyang, North Korea's Capital.
Amid limited testing capabilities in North Korea, the numbers released probably represent a small fraction of the infections, leading to thousands of deaths in one of only two countries in the world without a COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
About 187,800 people are being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has "explosively spread nationwide" since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported.
Last year, North Korea said it had developed its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) equipment for COVID tests.
It declined vaccine supplies from the COVAX global sharing program and China.
North Korea has not publicized any new calls for help to combat the outbreak, but some observers believe that the disclosure was a signal that the government would soon accept vaccines or other aid.
The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said it intends to help, including by providing vaccines, and that specific measures would be discussed with Pyongyang.
Photo by hakan german from Pixabay
See more from Benzinga
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Orphan Drug Tags For Neurocrine, Editas Candidates; Sale of BridgeBio's PRV; RMAT Designation For PolarityTE's Product
Price Of Pfizer's Paxlovid Generic Version Capped At $25 Or Less For Low-Income Countries
Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.