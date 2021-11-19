White House says 'deeply troubled' on Postmaster DeJoy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was "deeply troubled" by reports of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's potential financial conflicts of interest, just shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden announced two nominees to the U.S. Postal Service board.

"We're of course deeply troubled - continue to be deeply troubled as many Americans are - by the early reporting of Postmaster General DeJoy's potential financial conflicts of interest and take serious issues with the job he's doing running the Postal Service," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

