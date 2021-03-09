'Russia is up to its old tricks': Biden battling COVID-19 vaccine disinformation campaign

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration said Monday it is taking steps to combat Russian disinformation aimed at undermining confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer Inc. and other Western companies.

“We will fight (the disinformation) with every tool we have,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that four publications, all serving as fronts for Russian intelligence, have targeted Western-produced COVID-19 vaccines with misleading coverage that exaggerates the risk of side effects and raises questions about their efficacy.

The State Department confirmed that report on Monday, saying U.S. officials had identified four Russian online platforms that were spreading disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.

"It is very clear that Russia is up to its old tricks, and in doing so is potentially putting people at risk by spreading disinformation about vaccines that we know to be saving lives every day," said Ned Price, the State Department's chief spokesman.

Registered Nurse Benita Rogers, 52, of Redford, Mich., administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Wayne County Community College District Downriver Campus in Taylor, Mich. on Feb. 6, 2021.
A spokesperson for Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'Threat to Sputnik’s market dominance'

Pfizer's vaccine has been the prime target of Russian misinformation, according to a report released Monday by the Alliance for Security Democracy, a nonpartisan initiative that studies disinformation and other anti-democratic campaigns by autocratic governments. The alliance examined public propaganda messages from Russia, China and Iran spread via Twitter, state-sponsored news sites and other avenues.

“Russia was the most likely of the three studied countries to suggest linkages between the Pfizer vaccine and the subsequent deaths of vaccine recipients,” the report states.

Russian-controlled media outlets and government officials often implied there was “a causal connection” between the vaccine and the deaths of vaccine recipients – when in fact, none had been established or had even been proven to be unrelated.

“The emphasis on denigrating Pfizer is likely due in part to its status as the first vaccine besides Sputnik V to see mass use, resulting in a greater potential threat to Sputnik’s market dominance,” the Alliance’s report says. Sputnik is the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine.

Bret Schafer, an expert on disinformation and one of the report’s authors, said the stakes are incredibly high as countries like Russia and China compete to distribute their own vaccines to the developing world.

“When you look at their effort to get the vaccine approved in Mexico and Latin America, that’s a big economic win for them … but it also gives them diplomatic leverage as well,” he said.

He said the reliance on information that is “loosely true” also makes it harder for fact-checkers and social media sites to knock down.

