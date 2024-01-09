White House says Lloyd Austin will remain defense secretary despite not knowing about hospitalization

President Joe Biden was informed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized three days after the Pentagon chief was admitted to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Jan. 1. On Monday, the White House voiced support of Austin as secretary of defense. Pool File Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Lloyd Austin will remain secretary of defense, the White House said Monday, as the Biden administration voiced its support for the Pentagon head despite being left in the dark three days last week about his hospitalization.

To reporters on Monday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said President Joe Biden's main focus is on Austin's health and recovery, "and he looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon as soon as possible."

"The president respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency," Kirby said. "He also respects the amazing job he's done as defense secretary and how he's handled multiple crises over the last almost three years now. And very much values his advice, candor, leadership and, again, looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon."

Austin, who is second in the U.S. military chain of command after the president, was hospitalized Jan. 1, but it only became known to the public over the weekend.

On Monday, the Pentagon offered a more detailed timeline of the 70-year-old's hospitalization, stating he underwent elective surgery Dec. 22 and was discharged the next day when he continued to work from home through the holidays.

On the eve of Jan. 1, he experienced severe pain and was admitted into the intensive care unit at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

On the afternoon of Jan. 2, under medical advice, some of his authorities were handed off to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks who was notified by regular email notification procedures while on vacation.

However, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was only notified of the defense secretary's hospitalization on Thursday afternoon. Pentagon press secretary Major Gen. Pay Ryder told reporters Monday that notifications to the White House were delayed because Austin's chief of staff "had been out sick with the flu."

Both Kirby and Ryder said there will be a review of procedures to see what needs to be changed.

Ryder said it will be an internal review conducted by the secretary's front office, but that his own public affair's office will look at its own process and procedures.

"I offer my apologies and my pledge to learn from this experience," he said.

"Nothing is more important to the Secretary of Defense and the Department than the trust and confidence of the American public we serve, and we will continue to work hard every day to earn and deserve that trust."

The Pentagon said Monday that Austin remains at Walter Reed but is no longer in the intensive care unit and resumed his full duties Friday evening.

He is "recovering well and in good spirits," Ryder said.