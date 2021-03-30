White House says Major Biden was involved in another biting incident while on a walk

Jake Lahut
·2 min read
Joe Biden in Oval Office with Champ and Major
President Joe Biden with Major on February 9. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

  • One of President Joe Biden's dogs, Major, has been involved in another biting incident.

  • First lady Jill Biden's press secretary confirmed the incident to CNN.

  • The bite required medical attention, according to CNN.

Major, President Joe Biden's younger dog, bit someone while out on a walk Monday afternoon, CNN reported.

The first dog went after a National Park Service employee, according to CNN.

First lady Jill Biden's press secretary confirmed the incident to CNN.

"Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, told CNN. "Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work."

The canine was spotted by a White House reporter about the time the bite took place.

Two sources with knowledge of the incident told CNN the bite victim was working at the time and had to stop to get attention from the White House Medical Unit.

Major was taken from the White House to Delaware for special training after a similar incident earlier this month. The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018.

Champ, the older of the Biden dogs, was also taken to Delaware after the first biting issue with Major.

The previous bite, which happened on March 8, also required medical attention when Major injured a Secret Service employee.

Biden addressed Major's training in a recent interview with ABC News.

"You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all. And he moves to protect," Biden said of the German shepherd. "But he's a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. He just - all he does is lick them and wag his tail. But ... I realize some people, understandably, are afraid of dogs to begin with."

Read the original article on Business Insider

