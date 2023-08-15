White House says Maui's recovery under discussion

STORY: "This is going to require every tool that we have in our toolbox. We are not going to be able to rely on all of the traditional programs that we do in the continental United States. And so we are working very closely with the governor to better understand all available options, whether that means longer term, we bring in tiny houses or our transitional housing units to help him create the communities that he wants."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters President Joe Biden has spoken to Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Senator Mazie Hirono about how to house people displaced by the fires, as well as longer term recovery efforts.

"With all of these officials, the president has had a comprehensive discussion about the remaining challenges, the need to prioritize the safety and health of residents who have been displaced and long term recovery."

The fires forced tens of thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate Maui and devastated the historic resort city of Lahaina. It's the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. The Big Island of Hawaii is also battling wildfires, which have caused no fatalities.