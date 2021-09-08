White House Blasts Meatpackers for Grocery ‘Profiteering’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Wingrove and Mike Dorning
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is taking aim at major meatpackers, charging that “pandemic profiteering” is squeezing consumers and farmers alike, with a few companies that dominate the industry raking in record profits.

White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Wednesday that increases in the prices of beef, pork and poultry are responsible for half the jump in food prices since late 2020, yet farmers have seen little gain in what they are paid by giant meat companies.

“It raises a concern about pandemic profiteering, about companies that are driving price increases in a way that hurts consumers who are going to the grocery store,” Deese said. What’s happened “isn’t benefiting the actual producers, the farmers and the ranchers that are growing the product.”

The comments, at a press briefing at the White House, and in an earlier blog post by three senior Biden administration aides, sent shares in major meat companies down. Sanderson Farms Inc. dropped as much as 1.8%, while JBS SA’s American depositary receipts fell 4.8% and Tyson Foods Inc. slumped as much as 1.9%.

Tyson said it “categorically rejects” the conclusions. High meat prices were driven in part by unprecedented beef demand amid a global pandemic, according to a company statement.

With mid-term elections looming next year, the Biden administration has been showing concern about rising consumer prices as the economy rebounds from Covid-19. Republicans have repeatedly faulted President Joe Biden and Democrats, saying their economic policies have caused prices to rise. The White House says price pressures are temporary and the result of the rebound.

The White House blamed corporate consolidation in recent decades for the price increases. Four companies control 82% of U.S. beef capacity while the pork and poultry sectors have similar levels of concentration, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data.

“Absent this corporate consolidation, prices would be lower for consumers and fairer for farmers and ranchers,” Deese and two other economic advisers said in the blog post.

The briefing focused on measures that have already been announced, including Justice Department antitrust investigations initiated before Biden took office, new regulatory proposals intended to protect livestock producers, and legislation to boost cattle-market transparency.

The briefing by senior White House officials and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack signaled a political focus on the meatpacking industry, which suffered sustained public criticism after plants became early epicenters of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tyson said it was inaccurate to blame high meat prices on industry consolidation. “We have seen a rise in availability and quality of beef, while the price has become more affordable over the past quarter century,” the company said. Other major meatpacking companies didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Mark Dopp, chief operating officer for the North American Meat Institute, an industry trade group, criticized the statements as “inflammatory” and blamed rising meat prices largely on “a persistent and widespread labor shortage.”

“Meat and poultry markets are competitive and dynamic with no one sector of the industry consistently dominating the market at the expense of another,” Dopp said.

The Justice Department is investigating big beef meatpacking companies to determine whether they are violating antitrust laws. The probe started in the last year of the Trump administration, and Biden’s administration is pushing forward, with plans to issue additional civil investigative demands, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Asked if the administration is weighing options to break up the companies, Vilsack said the focus is on supporting competitors to ease the impact of consolidation.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation of price-fixing by chicken producers. That effort has led to criminal charges against companies and executives, including Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and its former chief executive officer. Tyson has said it’s cooperating.

Beefpackers have been earning record profits. Tyson, the largest U.S. meat company by sales, said its beef segment had a record profit margin of 16% during the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

More restaurants are reopening while sales to consumers cooking at home have remained elevated. Meanwhile, U.S. cattle supplies have been relatively abundant and meat plants have struggled to find enough workers to staff slaughterhouses -- a bottleneck that critics say depresses cattle prices.

(Adds statement from Tyson Foods in fifth, 11th paragraphs)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration plans tougher action to rein in meat prices

    The Biden administration plans to take a tougher stance toward meatpacking companies it says are causing sticker shock at grocery stores. Four companies control much of the U.S. meat processing market, and top aides to President Joe Biden blamed those companies for rising food prices in a blog on Wednesday. As part of a set of initiatives, the administration will funnel $1.4 billion in COVID-19 pandemic stimulus money to small meat producers and workers, administration aides said in the blog post.

  • Oatly Group AB Stock: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Claims Against Oatly Group AB (OTLY); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 24, 2021

    Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud claims against Oatly Group AB ("Oatly" or the "Company"). The Firm is investigating these claims on behalf of investors who purchased Oatly securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADS) (NASDAQ: OTLY) between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021 (the "Class Period"). If you purchased Oatly securities during the Class Period and would like to learn more about Berger Montague's

  • Analysis-Bolsonaro rallies base but turns off allies and markets

    Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro filled wide avenues in Brazil's biggest cities with his supporters on Tuesday, but the depth of their fervor did little to help his narrowing appeal. While his attacks on the Supreme Court and election integrity may keep his core base activated - roughly one in four Brazilians - they could hurt his attempts to advance his agenda in Congress or build another winning coalition in next year's election. "The political and economic classes feel he can no longer be trusted... and economic reforms are not possible anymore with Bolsonaro and the chronic instability he has brought," he said.

  • Biden administration says it’s concerned about possible ‘pandemic profiteering’ by meat processors

    Biden administration officials on Wednesday tout their efforts to scrutinize the meat-processing industry, saying action is needed as prices jump for beef, poultry and pork amid industry consolidation.

  • GameStop Investors Were Waiting for Good News — They Still Are

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp.’s legions of meme-stock fans were primed to hear a new CEO confidently point the path forward. Instead, the struggling video-game retailer posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss, took no questions on a call with analysts and lost 11% of its market value in late trading.After a more than 10-fold runup in the stock this year, the Reddit crowd’s belief in GameStop’s potential is running into the reality that a turnaround will take time and patience. Sales are

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Remain in the Driving Seat, with Sub-$40,000 the New Target

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $47,500 levels would deliver support and avoid the risk of a return to sub-$40,000…

  • Exclusive-U.S. airlines to support higher target for sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Major U.S. airlines plan to announce on Thursday that they will back a voluntary industry target of 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in 2030 as the White House looks to reduce aviation sector emissions, sources told Reuters. Airlines for America, an industry trade group, in March had set a 2030 goal of producing and deploying 2 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). A White House virtual event on sustainable aviation is set for Thursday, industry and government officials said.

  • SoftBank Soars After Stock Swap Deal With Deutsche Telekom

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. surged the most in nine months after unveiling a deal to acquire 4.5% of Deutsche Telekom AG and sell part of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. to the German telecommunications carrier.The Japanese investment giant announced a complicated deal under which it will swap T-Mobile shares for an initial 225 million shares of Deutsche Telekom. Separately, the telecom operator will then sell T-Mobile Netherlands for $6.1 billion, using $2.4 billion of those proceeds to p

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • Chip Supply Faces New Crunch as Malaysia Plants Shut for a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Malaysian semiconductor firm Unisem Bhd. will shut some plants for seven days after three employees died recently from Covid-19, dealing a fresh blow to the chip supplies that carmakers and other companies rely on.The company said it will close Ipoh plants in the state of Perak until Sept. 15 to curb the spread of the disease, which Chairman John Chia said had infected several employees and caused three deaths. The company will then limit the number of staff allowed into the f

  • Avnet (AVT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Avnet (AVT) closed at $38.56, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day.

  • Twilio (TWLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $352.71, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day.

  • US’s wealthiest 1% are failing to pay $160bn a year in taxes, report finds

    This amounts to 28% of the ‘tax gap’, treasury report says, which Biden proposes closing by empowering IRS to pursue aggressively The US Department of the Treasury in Washington DC. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images The wealthiest 1% of Americans are responsible for more than $160bn of lost tax revenue each year, according to a new report from the US treasury. Natasha Sarin, deputy assistant secretary for economic policy, said: “A well-functioning tax system requires that everyone pa

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $39.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day.

  • HealthEquity (HQY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    HealthEquity (HQY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.11% and 2.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AeroVironment (AVAV) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    AeroVironment (AVAV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 34.62% and -0.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Steel Dynamics (STLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $65.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day.

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $54.91, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session.

  • Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $206.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day.

  • Nike (NKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $160.71, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session.