White House says monitoring coronavirus vaccine distribution in Florida

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tours coronavirus vaccination site in Jacksonville, Florida
Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose
By Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the administration will continue to ensure coronavirus vaccine is equitably distributed in Florida amid media reports of improper distribution in the state.

Psaki said the White House has been monitoring the situation and it has found 17% of Florida's population is African-American, but less than 7% of vaccinations have gone to African-Americans.

"That's one of the reasons that we opened four FEMA sites, in Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando and these sites disproportionately serve communities of color," Psaki added.

The administration will not "hurt the people of Florida, just because of the steps or actions of leadership" and will take steps to ensure the vaccine is equitably distributed, she said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has been accused of funneling coronavirus vaccines to rich communities and privatized the vaccine rollout to benefit campaign donors while many minorities in the state have struggled to obtain access to the shot. DeSantis has called those allegations "wrong."

President Joe Biden has told U.S. states to make all U.S. adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)

    The Navajo Nation, which had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections anywhere in the U.S. last May, recently recorded zero cases and zero deaths in a 24-hour period, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez noted Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation. The Navajo Nation has also vaccinated more of its population than any U.S. state — more than half the 170,000 residents of the tribal lands spanning New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah are fully vaccinated, The New York Times reports, and the nation of 300,000 enrolled members is averaging 11 infections a day, down from 250 a day in late November. Nez said the Navajo Nation was able to tamp down COVID-19 through a strict lockdown, a year-old mask mandate, and a communal culture that convinced people to wear masks and get vaccinated. "It wasn't about restricting people's freedoms when we told people to wear a mask or to stay home," he said on Face the Nation. "It was looking at the greater good." Tribal leaders also held town halls where experts could answer questions and address concerns about the vaccines, and the nation's decision to coordinate closely with the chronically underfunded federal Indian Health Service for vaccines proved fortuitous, the Times reports. Tribes that partnered with the Indian Health Service for vaccines are faring much better than those who used state systems, a recent NPR analysis found. Wisconsin has also gone from an immunization laggard in January to among the fastest and most efficient vaccination efforts in the country, The Washington Post reports. If the Navajo Nation turned its efforts around through unity, Wisconsin managed despite frequent sniping between the Republican-run state legislature and Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Andrea Palm, the acting state health secretary — acting, because the GOP Senate refused to confirm her since 2019. Palm and her deputies focused Wisconsin's efforts on maximizing the number of public and private health care providers to deliver the vaccine, rather than using a few large vaccination centers. That was a labor-intensive process that slowed things down at first, the Post reports, but it prepared Wisconsin for a quick ramp-up without the urban-rural disparity seen in other states, and the reliance on smaller local providers should give the state a leg up as supply surpasses demand. You can read more about Wisconsin's turnaround, and how it might affect Palm's nomination to be President Biden's deputy Health and Human Services secretary, at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemThe female price of male pleasureThe GOP's cultural impotence