White House says Obamacare sign-ups hit record

The White House said Thursday that a record 14.5 million Americans have signed up for health insurance through Obamacare marketplaces since Nov. 1, including more than 10 million enrollments through HealthCare.gov.

Why it matters: Last year's stimulus bill contained substantial investments in the program, including increased subsidies for people who don't receive health insurance from an employer or through Medicare or Medicaid.

What they're saying: "The American Rescue Plan did more to lower costs and expand access to health care than any action since the passage of the Affordable Care Act," President Biden said in a statement.

"It made quality coverage more affordable than ever — with families saving an average of $2,400 on their annual premiums, and four out of five consumers finding quality coverage for under $10 a month," he added.

