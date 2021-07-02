White House says people are 'overreading' Biden's snippy responses to Afghanistan questions

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended prickly Friday comments President Joe Biden made in response to questions about the military withdrawal from Afghanistan that he ordered.

Reporters repeatedly pressed Biden on the timeline for removing all American troops by Sept. 11, queries the president called "negative."

"I want to talk about happy things, man," he stated. "It's the holiday weekend. I'm going to celebrate it. There's great things happening."

BIDEN BRISTLES AT AFGHANISTAN DRAWDOWN QUESTIONS HEADING INTO JULY 4 WEEKEND

Psaki, speaking to reporters later during Friday's press briefing, claimed the president's responses weren't "related to Afghanistan."

"What he was trying to convey is that he is heading into July 4 weekend, a weekend for family, a weekend to celebrate America," she continued. "He was ready to be done answering questions."

Later in the briefing, responding to a follow-up question about whether the president has Afghanistan fatigue, Psaki claimed that "people are a little overreading into his response at a Q&A going into a holiday weekend.

"He had already answered three questions on Afghanistan, and he just said this is the fourth question. And then he went ahead and answered a couple of additional questions," the press secretary added. "The president could not be more proud of the men and women who have served over the last 20 years, and he will use every opportunity he can to thank them for their service, thank the families of those fallen service members who have served bravely in Afghanistan."

Friday's entire briefing is below.

