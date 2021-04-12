More therapeutics but no surge in vaccine for Michigan, Biden administration says

Seniors receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Detroit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it was prepared to send additional therapeutic treatments to the state of Michigan, which is experiencing a troubling number of COVID-19 cases, but did not promise more vaccine as the state has sought.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt told reporters the U.S. government would work to ensure that states such as Michigan were ordering the full amount of vaccine that was available to them and he called the data from the state troubling.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has pleaded with the federal government to increase the number of vaccines allotted to her state to address a dangerous surge in cases there, but the White House has declined to do so.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said more vaccine was not the answer to Michigan's problem.

"When you have an acute situation, extraordinary number of cases like we have in Michigan, the answer is not necessarily to give vaccine. In fact, we know that the vaccine will have a delayed response," she said.

"The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back to where we were last spring, last summer, and to shut things down."

Whitmer, a Democrat, has faced fierce political backlash from conservatives in her Midwestern state for her COVID-19 restrictions, including armed groups entering the state capitol and a foiled plot to kidnap her. She was a frequent target of criticism by former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Carl O'Donnell, Susan Heavey and Caroline Humer;Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

