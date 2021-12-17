White House says Putin hasn't made up mind on invading Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that U.S. intelligence agencies assess that Russian President Vladimir Putin still hasn't made up his mind on whether to invade Ukraine but is giving "serious consideration" to doing so.

The assessment is consistent from last week, when President Biden spoke with Putin and warned him Russia would face economic consequences if it launched a military invasion of its neighbor.

"The current assessment of the U.S. government is that he has not yet made a decision," Sullivan told an audience at the Council on Foreign Relations. "I have high confidence in our capacity to see what has been a significant Russian military buildup in the vicinity of Ukraine and in Ukraine itself, in Crimea and other places."

"I also think that the analysis that the intelligence community has laid out to indicate that the Russian government is giving serious consideration and operational planning to such an exercise is well validated," Sullivan continued. "It's something that we've shared with allies and partners, and it has motivated them to join us in a very strong chorus of clear messaging around the massive consequences ... that would befall Russia should it choose to further invade Ukraine."

Biden and Putin held a two-hour phone call last week, during which the American president communicated that there would be harsh economic consequences if Russia were to invade Ukraine. The conversations between Washington and Moscow on Ukraine have continued at lower levels over the past week.

The U.S. warnings have not seemed to change Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine, however.

Biden has also pledged to send additional security assistance to Ukraine and beef up U.S. military presence in NATO's eastern flank, though he has made clear that sending American troops into Ukraine is off the table.

Russia on Friday released draft documents demanding that NATO deny Ukraine membership in the alliance and reduce military deployments to central and eastern Europe.

Sullivan said the U.S. is prepared to engage with Russia regarding its concerns with NATO but said officials would coordinate closely with allies.

"We're going to put on the table our concern with Russian activities that we believe harm our interests and values," Sullivan said. "We can make progress in some areas. in other areas we're just going to have to disagree."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sullivan says Iran nuclear talks 'not going well'

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that talks for Iran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal are "not going well," offering a blunt assessment as European negotiators warn time is running out on negotiations."It's not going well in the sense that we do not yet have a pathway back into the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA]," Sullivan said at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.Sullivan said the past few days...

  • White House's Sullivan says US prepared for dialogue with Russia

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the United States is prepared for dialogue with Russia over its security demands and will present its own concerns. "We're going to put on the table our concerns," Sullivan said at a Council on Foreign Relations event. Sullivan also said the latest assessment from the U.S. government is that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made a decision to invade Ukraine.

  • Thousands protest COVID-19 rules in New Zealand

    New Zealand's tough lockdown and vaccination drives have helped keep coronavirus infections and related deaths low, but it has also drawn criticism from some calling for more freedoms and an end to mandatory vaccine requirements.The government has mandated vaccinations for teachers, workers in the health and disability sectors, police and other public service sectors.Protesters, mostly unmasked, marched through the central business district of Wellington and gathered in front of the parliament building, know as the Beehive.Security was beefed up at the Beehive with entrances closed off and dozens of police deployed.

  • U.S. sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short-senior official

    The United States believes Iran's breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday. The official said Andrea Gacki, the Treasury Department's director of foreign asset control, was in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week urging private companies not to evade sanctions against Iran.

  • Enbridge seeks federal jurisdiction in oil pipeline dispute

    Enbridge Energy moved Wednesday to shift to federal court a Michigan lawsuit seeking shutdown of an oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. The Canadian company argued that a 2019 lawsuit filed in a state court by Attorney General Dana Nessel should be heard by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff, who last month retained jurisdiction over a separate case initiated by the state of Michigan to halt the flow of oil through Enbridge's Line 5. “We are hopeful that the attorney general will agree that it makes sense for her case and the Enbridge case to be decided by the federal court rather than risk duplicative litigation and inconsistent results,” spokesman Ryan Duffy said.

  • Kevin Durant named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year

    Brian Lewis: Brooklyn's Kevin Durant was just named the 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. #nets #nba Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis What's the buzz on Twitter? Sam Amick @ sam_amick Ok, so I jumped the gun on the MVP race a few days back ...

  • UNC proceeds on schedule with UCLA showdown in Las Vegas under doubt due to COVID issues

    UNC was scheduled to practice Thursday in Chapel Hill before departing for Las Vegas, where they’re supposed to meet No. 4 UCLA

  • Despite COVID-19, China expects 1 million passenger trips on new Laos rail link

    China expects more than 1 million passenger trips to be made on a newly opened high-speed rail link to Laos during the peak Lunar New Year travel season early next year, despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. Since its opening on Dec. 3, more than 300,000 passengers have travelled on the China side of the rail line, Chinese state media reported on Thursday. Laos said this week it would reopen for tourists on Jan. 1.

  • Is a mask mandate in the US the same as a law?

    California’s latest mask mandate went into effect this week, requiring face coverings in all public indoor settings through Jan. 15, 2022. In counties where local health authorities had already issued mask mandates, the new statewide rule won’t change daily life. For everyone else in the state, however, governor Gavin Newsom’s rule may require some mental adjustment, acknowledged Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state Health and Human Services Agency.

  • Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan

    Surging prices are haunting consumers and confounding economic planners in the U.S. and other countries, but not in Japan, where sparking inflation has proven an elusive goal. While the Federal Reserve and most other central banks are shifting into inflation-fighting mode, the Bank of Japan on Friday said it would scale back corporate bond purchases to pre-pandemic levels. The chances of hitting that target anytime soon remain “slim," Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a report.

  • 151 rioters have pleaded guilty for their role in the Capitol insurrection so far. This table is tracking them all.

    More than 700 people have been charged with crimes over the Capitol riot on January 6, and 151 have pleaded guilty so far nearly a year later.

  • Former NBA Legend Michael Jordan Jumps Into Blockchain

    Michael Jordan and his son Jeffrey Jordan are launching a platform called HEIR.

  • UN: Lebanese crisis exposes children to abuse, exploitation

    The U.N. children’s agency said Friday the number of cases of child abuse and exploitation it has handled in Lebanon has nearly doubled in the past year amid the Mideast country’s economic meltdown. Lebanese are under enormous pressure as their country struggles with an unprecedented economic crisis, the worst in its history, with inflation and unemployment soaring and more than 80% percent of its population plunged into poverty. “I think it is not acceptable and it is preventable, and I think we can’t really use the excuse for political and financial crisis to justify this violation of rights,” said Najat Maala M’jid, the U.N. special representative on violence against children, who is currently visiting Lebanon.

  • U.S. says it hopes for arms control talks 'soon' with China

    The United States hopes to launch arms control talks soon with China, which is expanding its nuclear arsenal and fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday, without giving a timeline. China is expected to double its nuclear missile arsenal in the next few years, whereas the United States and Russian Federation have made deep cuts in their stockpiles, he said.

  • COVID cases rising with Christmas — and Omicron — around the corner

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosCoronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are climbing across the U.S., ahead of a busy holiday week that will likely help the virus spread even more.By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 122,000 new cases per day — a slight increase over the past week, but a 41% spike over the past two weeks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Roughly 1,300 Americans are dying from COVID infections per day

  • European negotiators warn "end of the road" is near as Iran nuclear talks pause

    Senior European diplomats briefed reporters on Friday that they were disappointed by Iran's decision to request a pause in the nuclear talks in Vienna amid what they described as “technical progress."Why it matters: The U.S. and the deal's European signatories — France, Germany and the U.K — have stressed several times in the nearly three weeks since talks resumed that Iran is dragging its feet and taking maximalist positions. They insist the time for negotiations is running out.Get market news

  • Conservationists sue over US plan to kill Nevada predators

    Conservationists are suing three federal agencies over the adequacy of an environmental review the government has said satisfies requirements to resume the killing of coyotes, mountain lions and other wildlife in federally protected wilderness areas in Nevada. The move comes five years after the U.S. Agriculture Department's Wildlife Services division settled a similar lawsuit by suspending the operations aimed at protecting livestock from predators. The WildEarth Guardians group long has battled Wildlife Services over the predator management program that Congress approved in 1931 and costs U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars annually.

  • WHO makes interim recommendations for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

    Depending on availability, mRNA vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc can be used as subsequent doses after initial doses of AstraZeneca's vectored vaccine and vice versa, the global health body said. AstraZeneca and any of the mRNA vaccines can also be used after initial doses of Sinopharm's inactivated vaccine, WHO said.

  • Defaults Have Begun in China. Which Names Will Survive?

    For bond buyers, the risks of betting on China's troubled developers may be worth the double-digit yields on offer.

  • Congress wants Conn. to build billion dollar submarines. It could mean thousands of jobs.

    The 2022 NDAA, which passed both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, will likely bring more money and manufacturing jobs into the region.